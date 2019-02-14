THIBODAUX – Michele Yawn had a blunt assessment of how the fourth quarter went Thursday night.
“They scored more points than we did,” the Live Oak girls basketball coach said.
No. 19 Live Oak’s season came to a close in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs after a late surge from No. 14 Thibodaux turned a neck-and-neck game into a 57-46 setback for the Eagles.
Thibodaux took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter against visiting Live Oak, but all of a sudden something clicked for the Tigers.
The next thing they knew the Lady Eagles were headed home in disappointment with a double-digit loss.
“We turned the ball over a couple times,” Yawn said. “My girls played hard. Having an answer inside and an answer for No. 34 (Kayland Jones), we kept saying to step up and take the charge and we waited until the last quarter to do that. They’re a good team and matching up with them was difficult for us.”
It was simply a matter of momentum and riding the excitement radiating from the stands, Thibodaux point guard Kayland Jones said.
For the first three quarters the Tigers (21-9) struggled to contain Live Oak’s (18-9) star player Dijone’ Flowers, who finished the first half with 14 points, while also keeping tabs on the rest of the Lady Eagles.
But as the game progressed, Flowers continued her production — scoring another 15 points on a 6-of-11 clip from the field in the second half and wound up with 29 points — but the rest of her teammates slowly hit a slump as the Thibodaux defense closed in to force a barrage of costly turnovers in the winning minutes.
Outside of Flowers, Live Oak shot 11 of 23 from the field in the second half compared to Thibodaux’s 13 of 25.
“We set these goals and we said what want and we asked them if they were going to go out there and take what y’all said you wanted or are you going to let it get taken from y’all?,” said Thibodaux coach Ashley Adams. “They always find a way to turn it on and win for each other. That’s what I’m most proud of. They really wanted to win and they wanted to win together.”
Between Jones and Thibodaux center Bren’naisa Adams, the Tigers surged in the second half, combining for 20 points on crisp 7-of-12 shooting.
But it was A’Shyri Wolfe with only a few minutes left to play that put the final dagger into Live Oak’s season with a deep 3-point shot that effectively put the game on ice and out of reach.
Adams led her team with 17 points on the night while Jones created nine points by the final buzzer. Wolfe scored 15 points on Thursday.
Live Oak wasn't fortunate enough to generate much production out of anyone other than Flowers. Only two other players scored, including Harmony Johnson with 13 points and Jamie Elenbaas chipped in with four points.
“They got up and then we started getting down and started arguing with each other,” Johnson said. “Then when we would try to play, we didn’t get the calls we deserved and it just didn’t go our way.
“We played good at the beginning (of the season),” Johnson said. “It took us a minute to get to where we were at the end of the year. If we would’ve just had a little bit bigger people on our team, we could’ve won that game."
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.