ALBANY – At some point later in the season, Live Oak girls basketball coach Michele Yawn is hoping her team will be able to draw on its experience against Hammond in the Albany Tournament.
Only the next time around, the hope is that the Lady Eagles come away with the win.
Hammond’s Arri McGary went the length of the floor and hit the game-winning shot with 1.3 seconds left, lifting the Lady Tors to a 50-48 win Saturday at the Albany Upper Elementary Gym.
“I think games like this, we need to learn how to get over the hump,” Yawn said.
“I think we’re going to grow from this, and this isn’t going to hopefully kill our chances in the playoffs, and we can take this and play it in district, take this and play it in the playoffs, if we make it,” Yawn continued.
Bailey Little’s putback cut the Hammond lead to 48-46 with 1:04 left to play, and the Lady Tors (10-6) missed the front end of a pair of one-and-ones that would have extended the lead.
Live Oak (7-7) took a timeout with 15.9 seconds to play, and Aislinn White inbounded the ball to Dijone’ Flowers, who worked the ball back inside to White, who hit a basket to tie the game at 48-48.
“I told them, obviously we want Dee (Flowers) to shoot the ball,” Yawn said of the discussion during the timeout. “So we have a screen coming, ball in Dee’s hand, and then we try to get a screen on Dee taking it to the rim, and Dee does a good job of pulling the defenders because they’re going to. They’re going to respect her, and she did a great job dishing off to Aislinn, and Aishlinn stepped up and knocked it down.”
The Lady Tors, who went 3-0 in the tournament, inbounded the ball, with Yawn instructing her team to not foul. McGary, however, was fouled as she hit the game-winner with 1.3 seconds to play. She was unable to complete the three-point play, but Hammond still picked up the win.
“I told the girls that didn’t cost us the game,” Yawn said of the game-winning play. “There’s possessions in the game, you look back where we started really slow this game, and we can’t do that. We can’t start off slow and expect to beat good teams, so we’ve got to start off with energy and execute.”
Live Oak trailed 32-18 at halftime but Flowers, who had 26 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 13-point effort in the third quarter when the Lady Eagles worked the boards to fuel their comeback.
“Actually, I walked in and told one of my players, ‘Look, in college, I had 11 turnovers in the first half by myself,’” Yawn said of her talk with the team at halftime. “I said, ‘My coach chewed me out, and I said I had a choice to make. Either I step up and do something, or I shut down,’ and they responded, so they’re capable, and when they don’t play to that capability, that’s the most frustrating, and they weren’t playing that, because we didn’t start off with good energy. Once the energy came, that’s what I want to play. I want to play get-after-it basketball.”
Flowers’ inside basket cut the lead to 36-32 before Hammond closed the quarter on a 7-3 run that was capped by Brandy Scott’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Lady Tors a 43-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
Live Oak took advantage of Hammond turnovers to spark a 7-0 burst that was capped by Madison Peoples’ inside basket, cutting the lead to 43-42.
Hammond’s Kayj Toefield hit a 3-pointer keying a 5-0 burst before Little had a pair of baskets to get Live Oak within 48-46, setting up the finish.
The teams struggled to find a groove early on with both settling into their half-court offenses.
The Lady Tors jumped out to a 10-3 lead before Sydney Wigington’s putback keyed a Live Oak run which cut the Hammond lead to 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Hammond, however, came out firing in the second quarter with McGary nailing a pair of 3-pointers and Toefield another during a run which stretched the lead to 23-11.
“If we can start not playing catch-up, we’re going to be pretty good, so if we start off with no energy and we don’t get a hand in a face on that, that’s going to happen, and then the entire time, we’re trying to catch back what we didn’t have,” Yawn said of Hammond’s 3-pointer surge. “We have to understand just because we’re in the half-court set doesn’t mean we don’t have energy, we don’t respect shooters, stuff like that, but I’m very proud of my girls. I think they stepped up. They tried to turn it around, so I’m proud of their energy.”
Live Oak got as close as nine points three times – the last at 27-18 on Peoples’ basket – before Hammond closed on a 5-0 run to lead 32-18 at halftime.
“It’s just little things, and hopefully we grow from this,” Yawn said. “Hopefully when we’re in this situation again, we can make it the other way.”
