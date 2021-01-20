Live Oak held Maurepas to single digits in three quarters to key a 52-19 win on Tuesday.
Haleigh Cushingberry scored 16 of her 23 points in the first quarter, while Bailey Little had eight of her 10 points as the Eagles led 24-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Live Oak stretched the advantage to 34-3 at halftime.
Jaelyn Ray added nine points for Live Oak, while Sidney Wiginton had eight.
Sloane Bercegay had 15 points for Maurepas, with nine coming in the fourth quarter as part of a 10-2 run by the Lady Wolves.
