The Live Oak girls basketball team picked up a pair of wins, defeating Maurepas on Monday and St. Michael on Tuesday.
LIVE OAK 51, MAUREPAS 29
Live Oak held Maurepas to single digits in every quarter, building a 34-15 lead at halftime.
Demari Whitley led Live Oak with 14 points, Haleigh Cushingberry added 10 and Bailey Little had eight.
The Eagles hit four 3-pointers.
Sloane Bercegeay paced Maurepas with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Sydnie Burks had six points on two treys.
LIVE OAK 45, ST. MICHAEL 16
Live Oak led 31-6 at halftime while holding St. Michael to single digits in every quarter.
Cushingberry led Live Oak with 16 points, Whitley had 11 points with seven in the first quarter, and Little scored nine.
