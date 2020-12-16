The Live Oak girls basketball team couldn't overcome a slow start in Tuesday's 58-47 loss to Plaquemine.
The Lady Eagles trailed 13-5 after the first quarter and 35-16 at halftime before Plaquemine extended the lead to 59-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 24 points, 19 of which came in the second half.
Bailey Little added 10 points, while Sidney Wiginton chipped in seven.
