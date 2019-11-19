DENHAM SPRINGS – During his trip to conduct an in-home visit with Denham Springs standout forward Kate Thompson, University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipsis decided to expand his culinary horizons, sampling such south Louisiana staples as fried shrimp, hush puppies and boudin.
“I feel like you’re never going to leave any part of Louisiana hungry,’ Tsipsis said.
Or empty handed.
Tsipis, along with lead recruiter Craig Carter, made quite an impression on Thompson during that their in-home visit, enough to secure an official visit to their campus nearly 1,000 miles away. That led to a commitment and last Wednesday the 6-foot-2 Thompson, a first team All-District 4-5A and All-Livingston Parish performer signed with Wisconsin where she became the program’s first signee from Louisiana.
“My dad has made weekly orders of Wisconsin gear,” Thompson said of her father Clay Thompson. “It’s definitely a relief not to have to worry about it (recruiting). I’m so excited to get up there, meet all these new people and play with my new team. I can go out and do my best and try to be as good as I can when I do go up there.”
Second-year Denham Springs coach Blake Zito commended Thompson’s decision to step out of her comfort zone and seek such an ambitious opportunity – both academically as well as athletically – by choosing Big 10 Conference member Wisconsin.
Thompson selected the Badgers over Arkansas Little Rock and Southern Mississippi, the only two other schools to receive official visits.
“College is about growing up and getting away and for her, it’s bigger than basketball,” said Zito, who guided the Lady Jackets to a Class 5A state runners-up finish last season. “For her to put herself out there, and not just going to a big school basketball-wise but going away from home and the responsibility she’s going to take upon herself, it speaks volumes as to who she is. I thought she chose the school that took the most courage.
“This is a big deal for her, it’s a big deal for us and our program for someone like her to go through middle school and high school and to achieve a Power 5 type offer, she should be proud of that,” Zito said. “I’m rooting for her. I’m hoping she’ll do as well as I think she’ll do.”
Thompson’s leap of faith was rooted in competition.
Upon the completion of her AAU season Thompson believed she had what was a solid group of schools to select from, but deep down wanted more.
Zito decided to send out a highlight tape of Thompson, one of which reached the basketball office of Wisconsin which happened to be in the market for a post player with Thompson’s versatility who play both inside and outside, handle the ball with range up out to the 3-point line.
With recruiting relationships developed years in advance, and coaches having seen potential prospects up close through AAU circles, it’s not that common for a Power-5 Conference school to have a potential recruit come looking for them.
Carter brought Thompson’s highlight video to the attention of Tsipis and in mid-July, Wisconsin began its work on the recruiting trail – one that would lead them to Louisiana.
“What was sent was intriguing and we were able to get more film,” Tsipsis said. “She had already been to Little Rock and her visit to Southern Miss got moved up. We understood why they did that and that was to try and get her to make a commitment. There was a lot of maturity on Kate’s part and I think she had good guidance to at least explore this if there’s interest on both sides.”
With a scholarship offer, Thompson was intrigued by the thought of competing at a Power-5 Conference school such as Wisconsin which has steadily improved since Tsipsis’ arrival three-plus years ago.
The official visit, complete with a Wisconsin-Michigan football game, played a pivotal role in the eventual decision by Thompson to want to call the campus home.
Tsipsis said his team, which is comprised of four players from Canada, New Jersey, Washington D.C. and Florida – typically outside of its Wisconsin/Midwest recruiting footprint - helped to make Thompson comfortable, a trait she pointed out after making her commitment.
“After my official visit I was really excited because everyone there was so friendly and welcoming,” she said. “All the other schools were amazing, but there was no way I could pass up this opportunity.”
Thompson decided to wait until getting back home before issuing her commitment, waiting to see if the afterglow of her official visit would subside.
That wasn’t the case and Thompson’s affection for Wisconsin only grew where she counted down the days until she could join the program.
That was last Wednesday where Thompson, joined by a legion of red-clad family members and friends wearing Wisconsin gear, made it official, signing her National-Letter-of-Intent with Wisconsin during a ceremony in the Grady Hornby Gym.
Thompson joined exclusive company becoming the first Denham Springs player to sign with a Power-5 Conference school since Katrina Hibbert signed with LSU in 1996.
“I didn’t imagine how many people were going to be here, it was really fun,” Thompson said. “It’s made me more excited and relieved knowing how much support I have.”
