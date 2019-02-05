FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Dannah Martin and Payton Clouatre combined for 19 of their team’s 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead French Settlement to a 63-62 victory Monday over St. Helena Central in District 10-2A play.
The Lady Lions (10-13, 3-4 in district) trailed 34-22 at halftime and 47-40 after three quarters.
Martin led all scorers with 31 points, including five 3-pointers, and Clouatre added 18.
French Settlement, which made seven 3-pointers as a team, also made 22 of 33 free throws.
Walker 61, Belaire 14
In Baton Rouge, even without leading scorer Tiara Young, the Walker rolled past District 4-5A counterpart Belaire in preparation for Friday’s showdown with Denham Springs.
With Young out of the lineup to rest, Tarondia Harold scored 17 of her career-high 22 points in the first half. Kaitlyn Hayes added 13, including three 3-pointers, while Candace Ellis added nine.
The Lady Cats led 19-7 after the first quarter and 39-8 at halftime.
Walker (28-4, 5-0) visits Denham Springs at 6:30, Friday.
