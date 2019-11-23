Dannah Martin scored 26 points, and French Settlement went 17-for-20 from the free-throw line to key a 49-35 win over St. Amant as part of the French Settlement tournament on Friday.
The Lady Lions used a 15-9 run in the first quarter in which Baylee Balfantz scored four of her six points and led 23-21 at halftime.
Martin took over in the third quarter, scoring 14 points during a 15-4 run which extended the lead to 38-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Lions went 8-for-10 from the line in the final quarter, with Serenity Smith going 4-for-4 at the line to finish with nine points.
Shay Parker went 3-for-4 at the line to finish with five points.
Martin had five 3-pointers, and Laura Cox added one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.