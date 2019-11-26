Dannah Martin scored 37 points, including nine 3-pointers, as French Settlement rolled to a 69-12 win over Pine Prairie in the Sacred Heart of Ville Platte tournament on Monday.
Martin had 14 points in the first quarter and Mae Babin six as FSHS led 20-0 after the first quarter and limited Pine Prairie to single-digit scoring over the final three quarters.
Martin scored 15 in the second quarter as the Lady Lions led 48-5 at halftime.
Babin finished with 12 points, while Serenity Smith had six. Smith, Laura Cox and Brooke Dupuy also hit 3-pointers for FSHS.
