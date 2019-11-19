Dannah Martin scored 30 points as French Settlement put together a huge first quarter on its way to a 73-22 win over Independence to open the season at Gerald Keller Gym on Monday.
Martin had 15 points and Serenity Smith nine as the Lady Lions led 30-4 at the end of the first quarter and 51-6 at halftime.
Smith finished with 18 points and Mae Babin had 12 to lead seven FSHS scorers.
The Lady Lions connected on eight 3-pointers, including six from Martin. Smith and Laura Cox hit the other 3-pointers.
