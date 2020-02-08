The French Settlement girls basketball team made its Senior Night one to remember.
Dannah Martin had 38 points and the Lady Lions went on a 21-0 run in the first quarter, pacing a 67-19 win over Pope John Paul II on Friday at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
FSHS hit 11 3-pointers as a team in the game, including eight from Martin.
The Lady Lions led 43-8 at halftime with Martin scoring 12 points in the third quarter. She hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Serenity Smith added nine points, while Shay Parker and Mae Babin each scored six.
