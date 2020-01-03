WATSON – Dijone’ Flowers has been at the center of Live Oak’s girls basketball team for four years.
On Friday night, the Lamar University signee cemented that legacy in a ceremony recognizing her for scoring 2,000 points in her high school career.
After that, though, Flowers was tasked with defending another 2,000-point career scorer, but it was French Settlement and its leading scorer Dannah Martin that upstaged the moment in a 52-43 win over Live Oak.
Martin led all scorers with 31 to pace French Settlement (16-1). The win marked the Lady Lions’ fourth against Class 5A opponents, after they beat St. Amant on Nov. 22 and Walker on Dec. 14 in the Livingston Parish Tournament and John Ehret.
“I think when you come out and compete against these bigger schools, it makes you realize that you can play with anybody,” French Settlement coach Daniel Martin said. “Live Oak is always well coached, Coach (Michele) Yawn does a great job with her girls. We knew going in it was going to be a battle, so a win against a team like Live Oak will definitely boost your confidence.”
Neither team drew an advantage on the boards, instead looking for a mixture of high-percentage looks inside and long-range threes, courtesy of Martin and Mae Babin for French Settlement and Flowers for Live Oak.
The dueling strategies struggled to find any traction until midway through the first quarter, when Flowers broke the scoring open with a floater from the low post then added onto the lead with a fast break layup off a steal.
Thanks to 19 points from Martin, Live Oak (7-8) fell behind by as much as seven points in the second quarter before the Lady Eagles battled back to take a one-point lead, 24-23, at halftime.
Flowers, who scored 28 points, and Martin turned the matchup into a test of being able to stretch their long-range shooting beyond the 3-point arc.
The feat is nothing new for Dannah Martin, her father and French Settlement coach Daniel Martin said. It’s one of the few times he’s had to defend it.
“What do you do with that,” Coach Martin said. “I think both of them are just great players. Both of them put on a show tonight. It’s difficult to defend. Our game plan was to corral (Flowers) and force her to play a little bit higher and force her to become a little bit more passive. We knew she was going to score a lot because she’s a great player.”
Bailey Little added nine points for Live Oak which fell below .500 for the first time this season.
“We’re playing hard, we’re just not playing all that smart,” Yawn said. “We are out worst enemy as far as coming out and turning over the ball. Unfortunately, it’s growing pains that we can’t afford to have right now. I’m hoping to see us have good nights more collectively, across the board.”
