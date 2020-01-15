Haley Meyers' jumper in the lane with three seconds left lifted Albany to a 47-45 win over Loranger to open District 8-3A play on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets, who trailed by as much as 13 before making a comeback, led 11-9 after the first quarter before Loranger claimed a 24-21 lead at halftime.
Loranger stretched the lead to 36-28 heading into the fourth quarter before Albany closed with a 19-9 run.
Devyn Hoyt led Albany with 12 points, Meyers added 10, and Kellie Landry chipped in nine as nine players scored for the Lady Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.