HOLDEN – Albany’s Haley Meyers had to overcome a pair of obstacles not dressed in Walker High’s green and gold uniforms.
Meyers said the stress and nerves that accompanied Wednesday’s back-and-forth second-round game with Walker were prevalent with the Lady Hornets trailing by three points in the final minute of play.
Not only did Meyers respond once in crunch time, she delivered a second time to help third-seeded Albany to a 43-41 victory Wednesday over sixth-seeded Walker in the Livingston Parish Tournament at Holden High School.
The Lady Hornets (9-2) advanced to face second-seeded Denham Springs in Friday’s semifinal round at 3 p.m.
“It was stressful,” Meyers said. “The pressure was on and I got nervous and then I said, ‘I want to win this for my team’. And the two players (Maddie Oubre, Brooklyn Saxon) that got hurt. It stressful not having them. Some people that don’t normally play in that pressure had to play. I had to motivate them and told them we had this, we’re going to do this and we’re going to win.”
Meyers elevated her game in the second half with 17 of her game-high 19 points, including seven straight in the last 48 seconds of play to help rally her team.
Walker (7-4) led 41-38 on Caitlin Travis’ free throw with 43 seconds to play when the Lady Cats were unable to extend that margin when Travis, a promising freshman, couldn’t convert on a pair of free throw opportunities with 35.2 seconds to go.
Albany had missed its previous nine shots from behind the arc when Meyers, who inbounded the ball under her own goal, went straight to the corner, took a pass from Oubre and drained a game-tying 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining.
“I hurried out (to the corner) and coach said to take the three,” Meyers said. “I was hoping, and it went in.”
Said Albany coach Stacy Darouse of Meyers’ shot: “She has ice in her veins. I expect that from her because I see it every day in practice. The fans got a chance to see it today.”
Meyers later registered a steal and drove in for a layup where she missed with four seconds left, but in a scramble for a loose ball was fouled with 1.4 seconds left.
Meyers made both free throw attempts to break the third tie of the game and Walker hurriedly passed the ball up the floor but Kaitlin Hayes’ final attempt from 3-point range was off the mark.
“We got stuck behind the screen, we did it to ourselves,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “Albany played hard, but it wasn’t anything we weren’t prepared for. The kids have to make plays. They realize they let one slipped away, but we’ll grow.”
The dramatic conclusion was in stark contrast to a game that was rather ragged, a testament to the aggressive defense employed by both teams.
Albany won despite shooting 29% (17 of 59) and committing 40 turnovers, including 29 in the first half. Forward Kelli Landry added 11 points for the Lady Hornets.
“That’s Korey’s style as a coach and Walker basketball,” Darouse said. “It’s also our style. We talked a couple of times and knew it would be ugly. We said from the get-go, whoever played a little better here or there would get the win and we’re fortunate to come away with the victory.”
Walker, which led 13-10 after one quarter and 20-17 at halftime, shot 30% (16 of 53) and turned the ball over 32 times.
Hayes led the Lady Cats with 10 points, while Trinity Harold and Travis each added nine.
“They have the playing hard part, we’ve got to play smart,” Arnold said. “We have to work on our mental part.”
Walker led 16-10 early in the second quarter, holding Albany without a point for more than six minutes, but only made 3 of 12 shots and turned the ball over 11 times and wound up with a three-point halftime lead.
“I felt like in the second quarter we could have pulled away and gotten up 15-20 and we didn’t,” Arnold said. “It was self-inflicted wounds, bad passes, missed layups, missed free throws. I kept telling myself that’s going to catch up with us.”
Meyers gave Albany a 21-20 lead with a pair of field goals to open the third quarter, setting a three-minute stretch in which the lead changed hands five times when the Lady Hornets took a 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter on field goals from Shelby Martin and Meyers.
After Albany missed four shots on one trip Travis gave Walker a huge jolt of momentum with a driving layup that resulted in a three-point play for a 34-31 lead.
Travis’ drive with a 1:31 left made it 39-36 and on the same play Albany lost the services of Oubre and Saxon who both limped off the floor, only to have Meyers have the final say in her team’s fate.
“Just because I got the three and the two free throws doesn’t mean I won the game,” Meyers said. “We all won the game because of our defense and how hard we hustled. Even the ones that didn’t get on the court, they help us and motivated us to do better.”
