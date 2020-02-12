NEW ORLEANS - Walker High had three players score in double figures and the Lady Cats put the game away with a big second-quarter run for a 55-31 victory Wednesday over St. Martin's Episcopal.
The Lady Cats (23-10) close out their regular season at home Friday against Central at 6 p.m.
Sophomore forward Lanie Miller led the way for Walker with 14 points. Senior Kaitlyn Hayes scored 12 and freshman Keaira Gross added 10.
The Lady Cats padded their 15-4 lead after the first quarter with a 20-1 run to make it 35-5 at halftime over St. Martin's (17-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.