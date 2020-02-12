Springfield vs. Walker Gbkb: Destiny Reed, Keaira Gross
Buy Now

Walker High's Keaira Gross (13) was one of three double-figure scorers for the Lady Cats with 10 points in Wednesday's 55-31 win over St. Martin's.

 Ralph Melancon | The News

NEW ORLEANS - Walker High had three players score in double figures and the Lady Cats put the game away with a big second-quarter run for a 55-31 victory Wednesday over St. Martin's Episcopal.

The Lady Cats (23-10) close out their regular season at home Friday against Central at 6 p.m.

Sophomore forward Lanie Miller led the way for Walker with 14 points. Senior Kaitlyn Hayes scored 12 and freshman Keaira Gross added 10.

The Lady Cats padded their 15-4 lead after the first quarter with a 20-1 run to make it 35-5 at halftime over St. Martin's (17-9).

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.