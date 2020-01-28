WALKER - Sophomore Lanie Miller exploded for a career-high 21 points to lead Walker High to a 55-30 non-district win Tuesday over Carencro.
The Lady Cats jumped out to a 15-3 first-quarter lead and increased their margin to 31-15 at halftime.
Miller scored 11 points in the first half, while Trinity Harold added 12 overall and Caitlyn Travis scored eight of her nine in the opening half.
Walker opens District 4-5A play Friday at 6 p.m. at Denham Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.