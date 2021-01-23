Albany-DSHS girls Libby Thompson, Aubrey Hoyt
Denham Springs' Libby Thompson blocks a shot by Albany's Aubrey Hoyt (1) during Tuesday's game at Albany.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Mount Carmel limited Denham Springs High to single digits in every quarter to key a 39-28 win over the Lady Jackets on Friday.

Mount Carmel led 19-13 at halftime and 27-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

Libby Thompson had 13 points as Denham's only double-digit scorer.

DSHS was 7-for-13 from the line, while Mount Carmel went 19-for-22.

