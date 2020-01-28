WALKER – Doyle’s Meghan Watson watches videos of former NBA player Dennis Rodman and watches LSU football hype videos to get ready for big games.
So what’s the big deal? Maybe the fact that she’s playing basketball at all after surgery to correct a curvature of her spine that left her with two titanium rods and 23 screws in her back to correct it.
“She’s very tough,” Doyle girls basketball coach Sam White said. “She just pushes through it, like it’s not even a big deal to her, but I guess in the grand scheme of things, it’s a really big deal. This is a girl that probably could have had the surgery and decided to never play just because of the pain and the risk, but she didn’t she’s tough. Above everything else, I hope we teach them mental toughness, and she’s definitely got that.”
The diagnosis
Watson’s medical journey started taking shape in the summer before her eighth-grade year, when her mother Terri Wheat Watson, a former standout player at Doyle, noticed a slight curvature of her daughter’s spine, which was confirmed by a physical in November of 2015.
The first X-ray detected a 36-degree curvature of the spine, which required a brace Meghan wore to sleep each night. The purpose of the brace was to prevent the curvature from progressing, but the brace itself presented its own set of problems.
Meghan recalled falling off her bed while wearing the brace and not being able to move.
“It’s not like a thin, cloth brace,” she said. “It’s like hard plastic.”
Terri took it a step further.
“It pushed her one way, so to sleep, she had to learn how to sleep on her on her back with this big brace,” she said. “I can remember hearing it every morning. Six o’clock, she’s ripping. You can hear the Velcro coming off. There was no putting this brace on and walking around.”
Meghan, who was diagnosed with adolescent scoliosis, wasn’t alone during the process, as her younger sister, Maddie, has neuromuscular scoliosis, did her part to help her sister during this time, sleeping with her to make sure she wore the brace throughout the night.
“Maddie did push her,” Terri said, noting Maddie underwent an extensive procedure in October of 2015. “The day that she found out she had a brace, Maddie told her, ‘I’m sleeping with you every night. Meghan, you’re going to wear this brace so you don’t have to have the surgery like I had to have’, so every night she would sleep with her.”
The next step
By October of 2016 and after the bracing, the curvature in Meghan’s spine had reached 51 degrees, coinciding with a growth spurt that took things well past the 40 degrees required for surgery.
All told, Meghan had three curves in her spine before the surgery -- one at 51 degrees, another at 53 degrees and a curve in her neck, which is expected to eventually correct itself.
Meghan learned she’d be having surgery on a visit to her doctor, Dr. Andrew King of Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, just before the start of her freshman season.
“Everything’s going good,” she said of the visit. “We’re all joking and everything, and then the doctor comes back, and he’s not being funny anymore. He’s just kind of talking to us.”
Meghan said the gravity of the situation hit her once she and her father, Jacob, a former football and basketball player at Walker, went into King’s office, where he had Meghan’s X-ray on his computer.
“He said, ‘Now, this is going to require surgery,’ and as soon as he said that, I remember tears just rolling down my face,” Meghan said. “And I look at my dad and he’s crying. That really threw me off, because girls don’t see their dads cry.”
As sobering as that was, Meghan Watson said there was only one thought on her mind at the time.
“It actually was like 30 seconds after,” she said. “I was like, ‘Am I going to be able to play basketball ever again?’”
Playing through the pain
Meghan played her freshman season, and the reason behind it was simple.
Terri said the original timetable for recovery from the surgery would take a year, meaning her daughter would miss her entire sophomore year.
“She talked to her doctor, and she told him that she wanted to finish out her freshman year as a basketball player because we don’t know if something happens if she’ll ever play, so she wanted to finish it,” Terri said.
Although she played that season, Meghan said it wasn’t easy.
“Pain all the time,” she said. “And I was a small girl guarding all their best players, so of course I got screened a lot. I remember every time I got screened it would pop everything inside of me, and I’d just fall to the ground and I would just tense up.”
That was in addition to some modifications Meghan had to endure in an effort to make it up and down the court as a result of the scoliosis.
“At this point, she was in pain because she even ran with her arm tucked while she’s running so she could try to lean and run and balance herself,” Terri said.
The surgeries
Meghan had her surgery on April 26, 2017, a date she knows from memory without thinking about it.
As part of the surgery, Meghan had vertebrae fused, titanium rods placed on each side of her spine, which run from just below the neck to the tailbone area, and of course, 23 screws in her back.
Two weeks later, Maddie had a revision surgery after bolts and screws in her hips came loose, and Meghan was there, sitting in an outdoor lounge chair in the hospital.
The recovery
Terri said Meghan’s first week of recovery was the toughest, but things gradually got better.
“They used to think the more you lay in the bed, the faster you’ll heal, but Dr. King had told me the quicker you get her up, the faster she’s going to heal,” she said.
Meghan said the process started with learning how to walk, which she said was a challenge because one of the after-effects of the surgery is limited movement from side-to-side. She’s also unable to bow her back or twist at the waist.
“I remember my first time walking after (surgery),” Meghan said. “Everything was just stiff. My back was stiff, so I just always tended to put everything else stiff for some odd reason. After I did that, it was learning how to jog again, and then running was different because when people run, they tend (to rotate their shoulders), and I don’t do that. I can’t do it. I can’t explain it to you, but I don’t do that.”
Maddie also helped in the process serving as Meghan’s trainer, driving her electric wheelchair while Meghan ran beside her.
At Meghan’s three-week post-op visit, doctors were amazed with her progress, so much so they wanted to know the details of her recovery routine in order to share with other parents whose children were undergoing the same types of procedures.
“She just pushed herself, and I think we pushed her a lot,” Terri said. “I think that’s what sped up the recovery is actually getting up and going and doing and not just laying there. The more you lay there, the longer you stay stiff, so we made her move. I think she thanked us later, but I think she may have cursed us a few times (during).”
Back on the court
By June of 2017, Meghan was back in the gym preparing for her sophomore season, but she admitted to being more than nervous about getting back to basketball.
That changed after she got knocked down for the first time in her return to the court.
“I think after getting hit and (being) on the ground the first time is when I finally realized ‘I think I’m going to be OK,’ because I was playing timid at first, and then I got knocked on the ground, and I remember my heart literally falling,” she said. “I was scared to death. I did my own crab walk trying to get up. After that, I was like, ‘OK.’”
While it was a milestone moment of sorts for Meghan, her parents were less than relaxed in the stands.
“We were on the edge of our seats the whole time,” Jacob Watson said. “When she fell, we both got up and popped up.”
During her sophomore season, Meghan got to do the dirty work, pulling down rebounds and playing defense, a role she excelled in for the Lady Tigers.
“That’s kind of just how it worked out,” White said. “She did a great job with that. Somebody’s got to do it. It’s got to be done. You want all five of them to do it, but you consider yourself blessed if you’ve got one that gets in there and grinds and just goes after everything and plays great defense.
“Since then, she’s obviously become a huge part offensively for us,” White said of Meghan, who's averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season. “Just look at this entire season. She’s definitely come into her own for us, which is huge for us, really huge.”
Finding a way to get it done
After such a major surgery, Meghan admits she's not the same person she was before it. She said it takes her longer to put on socks and shoes, she’s unable to reach her toes when she stretches, and she’s unable to bow her back.
She’s also unable to do sit-ups and can’t get into a low stance while dribbling. It’s caused her to modify her game, and she keeps playing
“On a fast break, it’s very hard, because if I’m running in front of somebody, I don’t twist, so if they pass me the ball, if I see it, I see it, if I don’t, I don’t,” she said.
Blocking out for rebounds is also a challenge.
“When I’m blocking out, if I’m going backward with my body, if I’m not leaning against something, I’m going to fall,” she said. “When I block on somebody and they start to move, it’s like second-guessing if I should just let go or not, because if they move, I’m falling.
“Taking charges, if I take it, I hit my head because I can’t tuck.”
Meghan admits it takes her some time to get back up after falling on the court. She’s developed her own ‘crab walk’ using her hands and feet to push herself up off the court. Of course, her teammates are there to give a hand, too.
“She’s a tough kid,” White said. “That was a major, major surgery, and she came back from it super, super quick. She got released and she was ready roll. I guess we went through a period where any time she’d dive or she’d hit the floor, we’d kind of cringe, too, but now it’s expected, and she’s resilient, and the girls know it. They’ll go help her up because she has a hard time getting up, but she definitely plays through it.”
For as many modifications as Meghan made to accommodate her game post-surgery, she said it helped her improve one area.
“My shot did get 1,000 times better because I’m straight now,” Meghan Watson said.
Terri Watson further explained.
“Her body was curved, so she would be this way (leaning),” Terri Watson said. “When she would shoot, it was bad, couldn’t shoot free throws at all with the curve because it was so much. Now that she’s straighter up, everything looks better.”
A point of pride
The surgery left a significant scar on Meghan Watson’s back, but she’s not ashamed of it, going so far as to wear an open-backed dress for her junior prom.
“She wanted to show her scar,” Terri said. “It was something that she went through and she was never embarrassed by it at all.”
Meghan developed a sense of perspective regarding what she’s been through.
“I’ve never felt sorry for myself because we have this one over here,” she said while nodding in Maddie’s direction. “I tell people I’ve had three surgeries and they’re like freaking out, and I’m like it’s nothing. It’s like normal for us.”
The family has also developed a sense of humor about the situation, something that’s served them well.
“A couple of people have said she plays like Dennis Rodman,” Terri said of the colorful former NBA player noted for his rebounding and defense. “It makes sense now with the rods and stuff.”
Meghan knows those rods are now part of her, and she’s embraced that as well, saying she wants to be a role model to her teammates, especially the underclassmen on this year's team.
“When I’m 90 and my friends are 90, they’re going to be hunched over,” she cracked. “It definitely has been a long journey – very long, very hard. There’s also been cool times too. I wouldn’t change any of it.”
