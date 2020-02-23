DENHAM SPRINGS – The final score may seem like an anomaly considering the number of turnovers Denham Springs committed during its 61-58 victory over Hahnville during their Nov. 25 matchup at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
Trenishia Muse and Kate Thompson combined for 47 points to help soften the blow for a team that committed 32 turnovers in a game the Lady Jackets were able to make a three-point halftime lead stand up in the end.
“I tell the kids that turnovers are going to happen in a game,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said. “We’ve just to get the number down. If we’re hitting shots like we have in some games that’s going to help.”
More than three months later the two teams meet again, this time in Boutte where No. 7 Hahnville (26-4) hosts No. 10 Denham Springs (19-9) in a Class 5A state regional at 6 p.m. Monday.
A lot has happened to both teams since Denham Springs was playing in its fifth game of the season, while it was the third game for Hahnville.
The Lady Jackets played more than a half without senior Kennedy King, who played sparingly in the second half because of an illness. They were also without freshman forward Libby Thompson, who was injured at the time, but has since returned during the latter stages of the season.
Moreover, Denham Springs will be without junior point guard Violett Jackson, who suffered a knee injury in the team’s regular-season finale in a 54-53 win at Live Oak.
King, who had previous experience at the point guard position, took over the reins of the team and helped Denham Springs to 49-47 first-round victory East St. John, a District 7-5A rival of Hahnville.
“We did it with key reserves like Sheneka Taylor and Regan David, that’s a positive,” Zito said of the earlier win. “It was early in the year and playoffs are way different than a regular season game. Everybody’s grown, everybody’s gotten better. It’s going to be a really good game.”
Both teams took extremely different paths to reach the second round of the playoffs where Denham Springs is looking for its second straight trip to the quarterfinal round.
The Lady Jackets had to dig themselves out of a three-point (28-25) halftime deficit, riding a stingy defensive effort and key free throw shooting from Thompson to the victory.
Thompson, who led DSHS with 20 points, made the go-ahead free throws with 18 seconds left and added one more with less than five seconds to play. Muse added 14 and Maddie Howell six for the Lady Jackets.
“We always prepare and let the girls know it’s not always about how pretty it us,” Zito said. “It’s really about us staying the course, staying focused and focusing on the next play.
“We felt Kennedy and Maddie didn’t really get the good looks they normally do against East St. John,” Zito said. “Also, Trenishia wasn’t aggressive enough and needs to take the ball to the rim if people are going to play tight man-to-man defense.”
Hahnville, the District 7-5A champion, extended its winning streak to 14 straight games, taking a 60-29 win over West Ouachita. The Lady Tigers are looking to advance to their first state quarterfinal since 2008.
Hahnville produced three double-figure scorers in its first meeting with Denham Springs, led by Kamryn Bartholomew (17), Paceley Williams (12) and Kori Joseph (10).
“They’re quicker and more athletic,” Zito said. “They like to attack the rim and rely on their pressure to create points for them. For us to win we have to limit the points off turnovers, stay out of foul trouble and if we’re hitting shots and scoring the ball, we’re going to make it tough for them.”
Howell qualifies for state 3-point shooting championships
Howell captured the LHSCBA’s region 3-point competition held at St. Amant.
That qualifies Howell to compete against other region winners in the state’s 3-point shooting competition held in Shreveport during the high school all-star weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.