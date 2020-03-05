LAKE CHARLES - Four decades is a long time to wait.
For the Doyle girls basketball team, the wait may be down to hours.
It’s been 41 years since the school won its only girls state basketball title, but the Lady Tigers will play for the championship Saturday.
Thanks to a big third quarter, top-seeded Doyle put away pesky fourth-seeded Lake Arthur, 59-49, Thursday in the Class 2A state semifinals at Burton Coliseum.
Doyle (31-2) faces second-seeded Red River for the Class 2A state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday. Red River eliminated District 10-2A foe French Settlement, 63-31, in the other semifinal matchup.
The Lady Tigers used a 18-4 run to second half, opening up a 17-point lead and never looked back.
Doyle outscored Lake Arthur, 26-11, in the third quarter to gain a comfortable 53-35 lead going into the fourth quarter after holding a 27-24 edge at halftime.
Lake Arthur did make a run in the fourth quarter as Doyle went just over six minutes without a point, but never got closer than seven.
This is a run to the championship game propelled by the disappointment of last year’s quarterfinal playoff loss.
“Losing last year fueled us,” Doyle’s senior Meghan Watson, who was one of four players to finish in double digits with 10 points. “We had a whole lot of expectations, but that loss made us get better, grow. We have matured.”
Doyle showed that by not letting the pressure of the late run from Lake Arthur ruin their dreams.
“We just stayed focused,” said Doyle guard Claire Glascock, who had 15 points. “We just pulled the ball out and took our time.”
Presleigh Scott led the Lady Tigers with 16 points and 13 rebounds, both game highs and Elise Jones added 13 points.
Three players know there is one game left for Doyle, which after last year has used the slogan “unfinished business” this season.
“We have been together a long time,” said Glascock. “This has been a long time coming. We want to finish it right.”
Doyle started the game strong, grabbing a 16-9 lead after one quarter on the strength of its pressure defense and six points from Scott and another five from Jones.
But Lake Arthur rallied and tied the game at 24-all with 36 seconds before halftime.
Brister, Vivian Skete and Kali Hornsby scored 15 points each for Lake Arthur.
Madison Duhon hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Doyle the lead at the break.
That seemed to jump-start the Lady Tigers’ third-quarter run.
“That was not what we planned,” Doyle coach Samantha White said of Duhon’s basket. “But it worked out and it gave us some momentum heading into the halftime.”
And that was enough for Doyle to make the championship game for the fifth time. Now the Lady Tigers will look to conclude business the right way Saturday and put to rest 41 years of waiting.
“We are still chasing the dream,” said White.
But maybe only for one more night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.