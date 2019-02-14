WALKER – Senior point guard Asia Garner smiled as wide her 5-foot-3 frame would allow.
After three consecutive opening-round state playoff disappointments, the Lady Cats emphatically buried that dubious past.
It took second-seeded Walker two minutes to take its first lead, turn on its full-court pressure and completely dismantle No. 31 Destrehan 81-33 in Thursday’s Class 5A state bi-district action.
The Lady Cats (30-4), winners of 11 straight, host No. 15 Sulphur, which defeated Acadiana 49-27, tentatively on Monday in the state regional action.
“It feels so great, it feels so good,” Garner said with a hearty smile. “We just wanted to get over that hump and we broke that streak. It’s so sweet.”
LSU signee Tiara Young of Walker poured in 40 points in 23 minutes to lead all scorers. She reached 13 points on a driving layup within the first minute of the second quarter, enabling her to surpass the 1,000-point mark this season – the first time the 5-foot-10 senior has achieved such a milestone.
“We celebrated the Denham win for a couple of days and after that we had to get back to it,” Young said of her team’s 58-50 victory to clinch the District 4-5A championship. “We had to get back to practice and keep working hard because that game was over, and we moved on to the next one.”
Tarondia Harold’s 14 points represented the only other double-digit scorer for the Lady Cats, who had a total of 10 different players that scored.
“We focused on the areas we thought we could take advantage of on offense and defense,” Walker coach Hannah Jones said. “They also exposed some things, some small things we need to work on.”
The game also marked a couple of Walker-related firsts on the evening.
Jones, who played in the playoffs for four straight years during her career at Walker, coached in her first postseason game, while the Lady Cats (30-4) debuted in the school’s spacious new gymnasium.
“You’ve just got to prepare them for the excitement,” Jones said “You want them to realize that it’s do or die because that’s what the coaches did when I played. It was exciting. First playoff spot with a win. I’m happy.”
Walker made the transition from its venerable home court – Glenn Ellis Gymnasium – to its new digs, getting in three full-scale practices in preparation for its first game.
The Lady Cats shot 43 percent (29 of 68) from the field but just 3 of 19 from 3-point range.
“It was worth it,” Garner said of the team’s first game in its new home. “As the game went along, it was a like a habit.”
Especially the layup drill Walker conducted after forcing Destrehan (17-17) into 14 of 30 turnovers in the first half. The visitors were also limited to 33 percent (12 of 36) shooting.
Young said creating such easy opportunities made for a smoother adjustment to the new NBA-style goals.
“We had to attack the basket first to get our shots falling because the rims are tight,” said Young, who made 14 of 24 shots, grabbed six rebounds and had four steals. We had to get going by attacking the basket. That’s when our shots started falling.”
Walker’s first big wave occurred during the first quarter, a span in which they opened leads of 13-4 and 15-6 when Garner put back in an offensive rebound and Young scored on a drive to the goal.
Destrehan, which was led by 14 points of Breion Richard, never got any closer than five points the rest of the way.
“New gym, first playoff game jitters and the excitement all mixed in,” Jones said. “Once they got settled, we had a better flow of the game.”
Walker re-established a double-digit lead for good at the 6:53 mark of the second quarter on Candace Ellis’ free throw.
That was part of a 9-0 run that included eight points from Young, including a free-throw line jumper inside of Destrehan’s zone defense, along with taking a pass from Garner and finishing with a layup in transition for a 28-14 lead.
The Lady Cats outscored the visitors 25-9 in the quarter for a 44-21 halftime advantage after Young’s two free throws.
Walker scored the first 10 points out of the locker room to make it 54-21 with Young scoring seven and Ellis knocking down a corner 3-pointer on an inbounds pass from Young.
The Lady Cats, with their starters sitting on the bench for the last four minutes, twice led by 48 points, the latter coming at the final buzzer when Brianna Moore fed Shaylon Cummins for a layup that accounted for the final score.
“We came with a level head and didn’t take them lightly because of their record,” said Garner, who scored seven points and had three assists. “I think we did good.”
