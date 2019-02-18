WALKER- The second-seeded Walker Lady Cats found themselves in a tight battle at halftime of their Class 5A state regional playoff game with No. 15 Sulphur, holding just a one-point lead as the Lady Tors were methodical on offense and dictated the tempo on both ends of the floor.
With their season on the line, the Lady Cats turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and rode a wave of Lady Tor turnovers all the way to the third round of the playoffs.
LSU signee Tiara Young scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the second half and the defense held Sulphur to five points in the fourth quarter, enabling Walker to pull away for a 55-38 win Monday in the school’s new gymnasium.
Walker (31-4) hosts No. 7 Natchitoches Central in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
With the score tied at 29 mid-way through the third quarter, Walker’s pressure and trapping defense began taking its toll on Sulphur (22-10).
The Lady Cats forced turnovers on three consecutive possessions and scored seven straight points over a 1 minute, 10 seconds span, capped by a Makayla Rothman transition lay-up for a 36-29 lead late in the quarter.
Young said the Lady Cats were sparked by their pressure defense in the second half.
“We got more aggressive with our press,” she said. “That led to turnovers and it made them rush their offense. When they missed, we wanted to get the rebound and just go. At halftime in the locker room, our coaches told us that we just have to play our game and do the things we do best, and that is what we did in the second half.”
Walker coach Hannah Jones said that the conversation at halftime centered around making a few tweaks to the defense.
“We tried to make the players more aware with what they (Sulphur) were presenting to us with their offense and what adjustments did we have to make, and they did well,” she said. “They were more aggressive. They were more talkative and communicating with each other about where they needed to be”
Walker gradually pulled away in the fourth quarter, holding Sulphur without a field goal until only 36 seconds remained in the game and putting the ball in Young’s hands.
Young hit two driving baskets and converted 5-of-8 free throws in the final four minutes to seal the victory, the 12th straight for the Lady Cats.
Sulphur committed 18 turnovers in the game, many of which led to Walker baskets. Trinity Harold led the defensive attack with four steals.
The Lady Cats started the game slow offensively as they made only 3-of-13 shots (23 percent) in the first quarter and trailed 11-7. Young made only one of her first four field goal attempts and had just two points against a Sulphur defense that seemed to frustrate the Walker’s offense.
“They started in a box-and-one and kept throwing different defenses at us and for a while we didn’t know what to run or what to get into,” said Young.
Jones said that her players might have been caught a little off guard early in the game by the Lady Tors.
“We knew they were going to come out with something unexpected,” she said. “They are a great, sound team. We tried to stress that to our players, and I think they were a little bit shocked at how sound and disciplined they (Sulphur) were”
Young’s driving layup with 40 seconds remaining in the first half gave the Lady Cats their first lead of the game and they led 24-23 at halftime, giving Walker a lead while they plotted their second-half strategy.
Tarondia Harold added eight points for Walker, with Rothman and Harold each added five points off the bench.
