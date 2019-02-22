WALKER – They stepped to the ladder, where one by one, Walker High’s players and coaches took turns snipping a two-week-old net in the school’s new gymnasium.
It was symbolic in many ways for a team that had to rely on everyone possible when their hopes of reaching the Class 5A state tournament appeared bleak.
But one by one, there was a collective effort, both on the court and the team’s bench, that galvanized No. 2 Walker to dig as deep as it has this season, rallying in regulation to force overtime where the Lady Cats caught fire Thursday for a 62-53 quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Natchitoches Central.
Walker (32-4) carries a 13-game win streak into next week’s LHSAA state tournament against parish rival No. 6 Denham Springs, a 46-40 winner over Ouachita Parish, at Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.
“I’ve got to give credit to everyone,” Walker coach Hannah Jones “We can pinpoint the leader in scoring, rebounds or steals, but it was a group effort that started with the girls that were playing to the bench. Everyone was into it and helping.”
Young scored 10 of her game-high 26 points in overtime, while Tarondia Harold added 17 and Trinity Harold 12.
Walker hardly took the conventional route to its first state tournament in four years.
Young picked up three first-quarter fouls which led to her sitting on the bench the entire second quarter. The 34-point-per-game scorer was never able to quite find her shooting rhythm and entered the fourth quarter with eight points.
“I can’t remember when it happened like that,” Young said of her early foul difficulty. “I just have to be smarter.”
Young, an LSU signee, was there when her team needed her most, helping Walker rally from a six-point deficit at the end of the third quarter with seven points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left that tied the game at 47-47.
Both teams suffered turnovers in the last 10 seconds of play with the Lady Cats getting a final attempt to win the game in regulation, but Young missed an off-balanced 17-footer at the buzzer.
“I saw nothing was falling or going in my favor on the offensive end,” Young said. “I just had to play for my teammates, do stuff on the defensive end, get my teammates involved and find a way to come out with the win.”
After spending all but approximately five minutes either trailing or tied during regulation, Walker made its first overtime experience this season a memorable one.
The Lady Cats snapped a 49-all tie when Young drove in for a basket with 2:59 to go, picked up a steal and was fouled, leading to a free throw and 52-49 lead – matching their largest of the game.
“We just had to make sure and play hard or the game would go their way,” Walker’s Tarondia Harold said. “We kept it (momentum) on our side and made sure we just playing hard and finished it out.”
Walker’s run during overtime reached seven unanswered points with Kaitlyn Hayes finishing a layup on a feed from Asia Garner, who then added a pair of free throws to make it 56-49 with 2:03 to play.
“I think it’s a big momentum swing which was crucial for us,” Jones said of her team’s uprising in overtime. “We had been down and finally got the lead and it was more than one point. That was very crucial in the outcome of the game.”
Natchitoches Central (21-9) never got any closer than five points, the last time at 58-53, when freshman guard Jaunti Franklin reached a game-high 30 points on a pair of free throws.
Walker forced Natchitoches Central into four of its 30 turnovers during overtime and limited Natchitoches Central to 24 percent (5 of 21) in the second half and overtime.
Young made three throws and Garner added two more to help the Lady Cats to pull away in overtime, outscoring the Lady Chiefs 15-6.
“In the huddle before overtime the coaches talked about this is where we had to dig deep,” said Young, who was 7 of 18 from the field. “Just go out and play. We came out and got a defensive stop and it worked out for us.”
Not only did Walker lose production from Young who was on the bench the entire second quarter with just four points, the Lady Cats also lost Tarondia Harold, who picked up her third foul with 2:40 left before halftime and the Lady Cats trailing 21-19.
Natchitoches Central, which forced Walker into 10 of its 19 turnovers in the first half, went on an 8-1 run to close out the half for a 29-20 lead.
The Lady Cats, which shot 28.2 percent (11 of 39) through three quarters, narrowed the gap to six points (35-29) after Hayes’ free throw, setting the stage for a dramatic fourth quarter where there were a pair of lead changes and two ties.
“This means a lot to us after what we’ve been through,” Young said. “We’ve gone through it together as a team. This was one of our goals and that was to make it to the state tournament."
