Not even a mechanical issue with their charter bus that resulted in their arriving back home at 2 a.m. Friday from Monroe could dampen the spirits of the Denham Springs High girls basketball team.
The six
th-seeded Lady Jackets were still in a celebratory mood after Thursday’s 46-40 upset victory third-seeded Ouachita in a Class 5A state quarterfinal contest.
“It’s OK when you win,” Denham Springs’ first-year coach Blake Zito said.
A breakdown of the bus caused Denham Springs to have to remain at Ouachita’s gym an additional two hours after solidifying its first trip to the state tournament since 2016 when the Lady Jackets were state runners-up.
It allowed Denham Springs (27-5) extra time to savor the moment and consider a third meeting with District 4-5A rival Walker, which rallied in regulation to force overtime and defeat Natchitoches Central, 62-53.
The two teams have divided a pair of games during the regular season and will meet in Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal at 8 p.m. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.
“It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere, it’s going to be fun,” Zito said. “We’re just glad we’ve got an opportunity to compete for a state title. We’re still taking it one game at a time.”
With both teams featuring terrific size in the post area, predictably the game turned into a grind-it-out, physical encounter that Denham Springs was more than up to the task to handle.
The Lady Jackets relied on their defense in the first half to lead 20-18 at halftime.
“We loved it,” Zito said of pace of the game. “I told them at half that they had 18 points. If they do that again, that’s 36 points. I asked them if they could score more than 36 points and they said they could. I knew our defense would be there.
“As long as we kept rebounding, they were going to struggle to score,” Zito said. “It’s about us putting the ball in the hole. We weathered some storms. We just had to do a better job finishing and getting some shots on the other end.”
Zito said Ouachita’s post players – in particular Louisiana Tech signee Mahoganie Williams – were as good as advertised and made it difficult to score on the inside.
“It wasn’t like we missed a lot of easy opportunities,” he said.
That gave senior point guard Alexius Horne an opportunity to impact the game from the perimeter and with her ability to drive to the basket.
The Southeastern Louisiana signee, who scored 38 points in her team’s state regional win over Northshore, once again led Denham Springs with 26 points – 15 of which came after halftime.
Horne delivered the decisive basket, taking a defensive rebound and driving the length of the court for a layup in which she was fouled, breaking a 40-all tie with 1:33 remaining in the game.
Horne’s three-point play provided a lead her team wouldn’t relinquish with the Lady Jackets adding some free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
Denham Springs wound up 13 of 18 from the free throw line compared to Ouachita’s 4 of 14 showing.
Kate Thompson, who battled foul difficulty early in the third quarter, wound up with eight points.
“It came down to us doing some of the little things to go to the Top 28,” Zito said. “When you get to this point it’s really not about Xs and Os. It’s about making free throws and boxing out.”
Denham Springs’ defense dictated a low-scoring matchup, leading 9-5 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime after Ouachita went on a run to cut down the Lady Jackets’ 16-7 advantage.
The Lady Lions, bolstered by an energetic home crowd, rallied to take a 27-24 lead in the third quarter when the Lady Jackets answered with a 13-2 surge that bridged the third and fourth quarters to make it 39-31 with 5:32 remaining.
Ouachita, taking advantage of a couple of DSHS turnovers, pulled even at 40-40 with a 3-pointer from Tia Perry and a couple of put backs from Williams, who finished with 12 points. The Lady Lions finished the game with their third-lowest point total of the season.
“We really should have won it a little cleaner at the end,” Zito said. “We didn’t take care of the ball and made a couple of mistakes and they got back into it. Every time they came with punches, we took it and then we delivered more punches. It was a physical, good basketball game.”
