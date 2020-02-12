It was a loss, but Springfield girls coach Billy Dreher called it his team's best game of the year.
Northlake Christian outscored the Lady Bulldogs 11-4 in overtime to pick up a 52-45 victory in District 10-2A action Tuesday at Springfield.
Springfield trailed 32-28 going into the fourth quarter but rallied to tie the score a 41-41 to force overtime. Springfield's Johneisha Joseph scored six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-12 lead in the first quarter behind eight points from Destiny Reed, who finished with 16 points.
Springfield led 23-17 at halftime before Northlake rallied to grab the lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Tessa Jones added eight points for Springfield, which went 13-for-15 at the free-throw line.
