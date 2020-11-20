DENHAM SPRINGS – A short while after his team’s game with Northshore concluded, Denham Springs girls basketball coach Blake Zito commented about the playoff-type atmosphere surrounding the contest.
Looking back, he may have been right – and it was only the second game of the season.
Northshore took advantage of opportunities and made free throws down the stretch to pull away for a 44-37 win over the Lady Jackets at Grady Hornsby Gym on Thursday.
“We’re in a good spot,” Zito said, noting most of the players on his team are getting their first varsity action this season. “Northshore, coming off a quarterfinal appearance last year, they’ve got two really good players in their point guard No. 10 (Tiarra Tillison) and the center No. 14 (Soniyah Reed) that signed at Southern. This was a big test for us. We knew that, and we thought we could compete with them, which we could. We didn’t finish at the end. It’s game two. That’s what we kept saying as a coaching staff and inside that locker room. It’s a good starting point. We know what we need to work on and fix, and from here on out, we know what we need to do.”
The game was tied at 32-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Panthers scored the first four points of the quarter to take the lead for good.
Kiana Lee’s free throw cut the lead to 36-33, but Makenzie Novak’s 3-pointer put Northshore ahead 39-33. From there, Northshore slowed the game down and worked the clock.
Denham Springs (1-1) got within 40-37 on Regan David’s basket, but Northshore went 4-for-4 from the line to close out the game.
“Defensively, if you would have told me that was what we were going to do, I would have been thrilled,” Zito said, noting the Lady Jackets are without Violett Jackson (ACL), whom he said is expected back in December. “We just didn’t score enough points on the offensive end.”
David scored the Lady Jackets’ first four points of the game before Northshore went on a 10-0 run in the first quarter, capitalizing mainly on turnovers as DSHS worked to feed the ball into the paint.
“We were telling them they’re forcing it, and then I felt like as the game went on, we kind of went away from it,” Zito said. “We hit that so much early that they were syncing on that and we had open shots and then we didn’t come back to it. A lot of that’s experience and it’s just understanding the flow of the game. They got us a couple times just switching defenses because the girls on the court just didn’t communicate enough to get us in the right stuff. Experience is huge, and at the 5A level … experience is a big thing. When you’re playing underclass kids, it’s tough in any sport.”
Libby Thompson’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 10-7 heading into the second quarter.
“I’ve been making them in the games, and in practice, I have to work on it and get back my shot for the games,” Thompson said after finishing with 16 points, including four-3-pointers. “Tonight, it was kind of like if I missed it, I kept shooting, so I just had to practice it in the game.”
Northshore’s Rya Butler hit one 3-pointer and Tillison two more as Northshore extended the lead to 19-9. Thompson’s 3-pointer keyed a 6-0 burst by the Lady Jackets, who trailed 19-15 at halftime.
“Libby Thompson’s going to be our consistent scorer,” Zito said. “She was phenomenal (Thursday). She didn’t get a break, poor thing. I couldn’t take her out the game. She can do everything well. Literally I don’t know what spot to put her in because she can shoot it. She’s the best passer on the team, and then we’ve got to kind of feed off of her. Our defense, hopefully, is going to get us some points. We didn’t play very aggressive defense (Thursday) because of the respect we had for 10 and 14. In other games, we feel like we can pressure and trap and maybe create some points that way, but (Thursday), we just felt like if we did that we were going to allow 14 and 10 to probably get some easy buckets.”
Tillison finished with 14 points, while Reed had nine.
Thompson’s 3-pointer and a basket by Colin Macias to open the third quarter put DSHS up 20-19. From there, there was one tie and four lead changes with Northshore leading 30-25 on Tillison’s putback.
Denham chipped away, with Olivia Slack hitting a basket to key an 7-0 burst for a 32-30 lead before Reed hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds left, knotting the score at 32 heading into the fourth quarter.
“These girls are getting better and better, and I think by the end of the season, we get Violett Jackson, we get better, we’ll be competing with the top teams,” Zito said. “Right now, we’ve got a lot of growing pains to kind of work out.”
