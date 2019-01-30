GIRLS BASKETBALL | On heels of McDonald's All-American snub, Walker's Young soars to new heights with career-high 50 points
WALKER – There aren’t many basketball teams that Tiara Young’s talent isn’t considered good enough to make.
Consider the McDonald’s All-American Game, a collection of the nation’s top 24 players, that will conduct its annual all-star contest next month in Atlanta.
They will do so without Young, who as a nominee for the game, was considered not selected - a snub the Walker High standout found as a motivational tool going into the Lady Cats game Tuesday with Scotlandville.
“Somewhat, I did,” Young said in reference to playing with a chip on her shoulder. “I came out ready to play. I was mentally prepared.”
Young turned that disappointment into a memorable evening when the LSU signee erupted for a career-high 50 points – eclipsing her previous high by four points – in Walker’s 80-61 victory to keep the Lady Cats tied for the District 4-5A lead going into Friday’s home game with Zachary.
“It means a lot,” Young said. “I’ve never thought about getting 50. With the confidence I have, I knew I could do it. I don’t go into every game thinking I’m about to get 50. I just go play.”
Walker assistant coach Meoka Young, who coached her daughter for six years at Evangel Christian, said she first brought up the career milestone after Tiara’s 46-point game during her junior season.
“I used to ask her when she was going to get 50,” Meoka Young said. “She said she was going to try before she graduated. I knew she was scoring, but I had no idea it was going to be 50.”
Young, who surpassed 4,000 points in her career last month and needs 77 points to reach 1,000 for the season, had previously scored 40 or more points in five games in her first season with Walker High after transferring from Evangel Christian.
The breakdown went like this:
Young scored 13 points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 11 in the third and 16 in the fourth.
She began the game with layup in transition and cracked the 50-point plateau with a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left in the game.
“When we got the ball in, they fouled me and I made my two free throws,” Young said. “That’s when they told me I had 50. I didn’t know I had that many. I was just doing what I could for my team.”
Young made a total of 16 shots in 24 attempts, going 15 of 20 from 2-point range with a 3-pointer and 17 of 21 shooting from the free throw line.
“Going into warmups we were doing drills that we normally do, and I was hitting shots,” Young said. “I felt it was going to be a good night, that I was going to have a good game.”
Meoka said a good indicator of her daughter’s success in a game is based on her pregame warmups.
“Most of the time I can tell if her warmups are going good, it’s going to be a good night,” she said. “She had a good warmup. It took a while for her to get going. She likes to make a shot and then get her teammates going. If she sees they’re not getting going, then she’ll step up and take over.”
Young’s point total, which came in 32 minutes of action, wasn’t the result of inflated numbers being padded with her team holding a substantial lead.
Walker, which holds the No. 1 power rating in Class 5A, encountered some difficulty in shaking free of Scotlandville, which trailed the Lady Cats 23-16 after the first quarter and 38-27 at halftime.
It was enough for Young to implore her teammates to play harder.
“It was a close game at halftime, and I felt like we weren’t playing our best and I wasn’t doing what I normally do for my team,” she said. “Coming out in the second half, I felt we had to pick it up. We made Scotlandville feel like they could play with us.”
After only outscoring Scotlandville by two points in the third quarter, Walker enjoyed a 29-point final quarter with Young serving as her team’s catalyst to gain separation.
Scotlandville was intent on trying to slow down Young, having changed its defense throughout the game and decided to try and guard her with an extra defender.
The effort proved futile.
“It was pretty impressive when they sent two people at her to see what she could do,” Meoka Young said. “Sometimes when they did that, she’d pass it and get it back.”
Young enjoyed her best quarter of the evening, making four field goals and went 8 of 11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to cap her remarkable achievement.
“We played really aggressive in the second half,” said Young, who finished the game with four fouls. “I played really aggressive on the defensive end. I was pretty worn out after the game.”
With the satisfaction of victory accomplished, word of Young’s monster game spread through social media. She lost count of the number of texts and congratulatory messages received on Twitter where she has over 1,000 followers and her 4,300-plus legion of fans on Instagram.
Young didn’t want to dwell too much on the opportunity playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game would have presented – a contest that will have five players headed to Southeastern Conference schools – but instead as the nation’s No. 26 ranked player, was appreciative of the nomination and believes it will only strengthen her resolve.
Only four players from Louisiana – Seimone Augustus, Quianna Chaney, Theresa Plaisance and Kalani Brown – have been selected in the 17-year history to play in the McDonald’s game.
“That was one of my goals and I was nominated, so that’s a blessing not everybody gets,” she said. “When I found out that I didn’t make it, it’s another motivation for me to keep working hard. I’ll see some of them in the SEC.”
