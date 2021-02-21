Parkway held Live Oak to single digits in every quarter to pick up a 70-25 win over Live Oak in Class 5A girls basketball playoff action on Saturday.
No. 4 Parkway led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and 36-12 at halftime.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 21 points, scored eight in the second quarter and seven in the third as the Eagles trailed 53-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
