The Denham Springs girls basketball team couldn't overcome a rough third quarter, and Plaquemine held off the Lady Jackets' comeback effort in a 37-35 win Monday.
Plaquemine led 17-16 at halftime and used a 12-2 run in the third quarter to lead 29-18 heading into the fourth.
Denham Springs went on a 17-8 run in the fourth quarter but the comeback bid fell short.
Denham Springs went 11-for-23 from the free throw line, including 8-for-14 in the fourth quarter. Plaquemine was 0-for-2 from the line in the game.
Kiana Lee led DSHS with 15 points, while Libby Thompson had 10 points with two 3-pointers.
Six players scored for Plaquemine with none in double digits.
