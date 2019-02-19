DENHAM SPRINGS – After watching the exploits of Alexius Horne, Denham Springs coach Blake Zito lightheartedly felt his senior point guard could have been fitted for a Superman cape over her home white jersey.
He wasn’t far off in that assessment.
Horne, a Southeastern Louisiana signee, scored 22 of her season-high 38 points in the first half and served as a driving force in No. 5 Denham Springs’ 57-35 Class 5A state regional victory Monday over No. 11 Northshore at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
“She took over; she dominated on both ends of the floor,” Zito said of Horne.
Denham Springs (26-5) advanced to Thursday’s Class 5A state quarterfinal round in Monroe at No. 3 Ouachita Parish, a 55-43 winner over Thibodaux.
If anyone knows what it takes for the Lady Jackets to return to the state tournament, it’s Horne who played in the last two Division I state championship games with McKinley.
Horne showed off her playoff savvy in Denham Springs’ 55-41 opening-round win over Zachary last Friday, scoring 13 points but more importantly taking three charges against the Lady Broncos top offensive threat.
“I felt good,” Horne said. “I want to win and my mind’s on going to state. We have to take it one team at a time and not look forward. If we do that, somebody will beat us. We have to be focused on any team in front of us and that’s what I did.”
Horne scored 13 of her team’s 16 first-quarter points in a variety of ways. Scored on a pair of driving layups, a second-chance opportunity, a post up move on a set play and five free throws all contributed to her red-hot start.
Denham Springs needed whatever Horne could provide to keep up with Northshore (26-9) which wiped out an early five-point deficit and only trailed 28-25 with 3:32 remaining before halftime.
The Lady Panthers made 10 of their first 21 shots, including four 3-pointers to keep the heat on the Lady Jackets.
“We threw different stuff at them,” Zito said. “We don’t want to give a team the same (defensive) look every time to get them comfortable, especially people that can shoot. We switched to a zone and some trapping stuff early.”
Horne finished off her 22-point opening half with a drive and pair of free throws for a 32-26 halftime lead, but as it turns out Denham Springs was just getting started.
Especially on the defensive end.
Northshore, which missed its last five shots of the second quarter, missed its first six of the third quarter and was held without a field goal for more than seven minutes until Tachyra Butler’s layup.
By that time, Denham Springs had built its first double-digit lead (38-28) with Horne opening the quarter with another post-up move followed by Kate Thompson’s put back.
Horne scored the last six points for her team, converting a steal into a driving spin move and managed to top that more than a minute later following Thompson’s blocked shot on the defensive end.
Horne took off in transition and perfectly timed her drive, drawing contact from a defender with her right shoulder, somehow managing to make the shot under duress over her left shoulder while drawing a foul.
Her three-point play at the 2:19 mark resulted in a 44-29 lead that stood heading into the fourth quarter.
Northshore went 1-of-14 from the floor and finished with three points in the quarter. The Lady Panthers, who were led by Tierra Sylvas’ 11 points, went on to shoot 13 percent (3 of 24) in the second half where they were outscored 25-9 by the Lady Jackets who shot 53 percent (21 of 40) for the game.
Desiree Jones and Jala Robinson each added seven points for the Lady Jackets.
“I got in a groove quick because they didn’t have the help-side defense that other people do,” Horne said. “I knew the person guarding me couldn’t guard me. I knew my team was behind me and I knew my coach was behind me.”
Denham Springs’ biggest lead was the final score when a free throw from Thompson was part of a 7-0 run to close the game that Horne capped with four straight points, including a steal and layup with 2:16 to go.
She left the floor with 35 seconds remaining and a big smile brought on by an ovation from the crowd in her final home appearance, receiving congratulations from teammates and coaches alike.
“The last game she took three charges against Zachary’s best player,” Zito said. “You’re talking about her two biggest impact games in the two biggest games which are the playoffs. That speaks volumes as to who she is. I’m still learning new things as far as being impressed by her and I’m impressed.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.