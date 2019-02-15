Albany got off to a fast start and only got stronger in picking up a 90-47 win over Jennings to open the Class 3A girls basketball playoffs on Thursday.
The No. 3 seed Lady Hornets, who opened the game on a 15-2 run, host No. 14 Kaplan at 6 p.m. Monday in the regional round. Kaplan clipped No. 19 West Feliciana 58-54.
Albany stretched the lead to 37-13 at halftime and didn't let up in the second half as Haley Meyers scored nine of her 15 points in the third quarter as Albany stretched the lead to 66-47 heading into the fourth quarter.
Camryn Woods added 13 points and Layla D'Fonseca scored 11 as 12 players scored for Albany.
CLASS 2A
AVOYELLES CHARTER 49, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 43
French Settlement led 29-14 at halftime, but Avoyelles held the Lady Lions to single digits in both quarters in the second half to help pick up the win. The Lady Lions led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Avoyelles outscored FSHS 16-6 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 35-30 heading into the fourth quarter and closed the game with an 18-8 run.
FSHS went 8-for-20 from the free-throw line, while Avoyelles was 19-for-26.
Dannah Martin led the Lady Lions with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Serenity Smith added 11 points with a pair of 3-pointers.
MARTIN LUTHER KING CHARTER 45, SPRINGFIELD 24
Martin Luther King Charter held Springfield to single digits in all but the fourth quarter, building a 22-6 lead at halftime.
The lead stretched to 29-14 heading into the third quarter.
Johneisha Joseph led Springfield with 10 points, including six in the third quarter, Lori Martin and Ana Vincent each scored four as the Lady Bulldogs wrapped up their first season under Billy Dreher at 13-19.
CLASS B
LACASSINE 54, MAUREPAS 48
The Lady Wolves' upset bid at No. 11 Lacassine came up just short as Maurepas rallied from a 10-5 deficit at the end of the first quarter, cutting it to 26-19 at halftime.
Maurepas trailed 33-29 heading into the fourth quarter but was unable to pull out the win.
Maurepas went 12-for-16 at the line, while Lacassine was 10-for-21.
Keegan Marchand led the Lady Wolves with 12 points, going 10-for-12 from the line. Emma Gautreau added nine points, Sarah Crawford scored seven and KK Vicknair and McKenna Lessard each had six.
