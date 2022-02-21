Albany is coming off a 78-31 win over Bogalusa to open the Class 3A playoffs last week, and with a team that has no seniors, Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse realizes her team may not be stealing the spotlight this postseason.
At the same time, she isn’t complaining as Albany heads into Monday’s regional playoff game at No. 19 Baker. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
“Flying under the radar is perfectly fine with me,” Darouse said. “It’s not very often a three-seed in 3A feels like that, but I totally do, and I’m OK with that. We can play the underdog role. We can play the overlooked role all day long. That’s fine with me.”
In Class 2A, No. 10 French Settlement travels to face No. 7 Rosepine at 6 p.m., while No. 14 Doyle travels to take on No. 3 Rayville at 6 p.m.
FSHS coach Daniel Martin said the Lady Lions may be finding a groove with the playoffs under way.
“We kind of have peaked at the right time, I think, and I like the way we’re playing,” Martin said of his team, which notched a 46-28 win over Mangham to open the playoffs. “It’s just understanding things a little bit better moving forward. We’re a very unselfish team, so that always helps, playing off of each other. I think a big key to us being successful is when somebody has a down game, somebody else is there to pick them up. That’s huge.”
In Class B, No. 6 Holden got a bye and hosts No. 11 Lacassine at 6 p.m., and Lady Rockets coach Pam Forbes said the time off in the first round is an advantage for her team.
She said the turning point for the Lady Rockets this season was a 53-21 loss to Albany on Jan. 7, which sparked a 10-1 run to end the season, with the only loss coming to Amite (77-62).
“I told the kids, and I know that this is dangerous statement for me to say, but I don’t really care what the numbers are -- since the Albany game, a Class B school would have to come really ready to play to beat us,” Forbes said, noting Holden’s wins over Ben Franklin, Springfield and Doyle during the stretch to end the season.
“I just feel like we’re playing really well, and we’re going to be very hard to beat, and I’ve never said that,” Forbes said with a laugh.
ALBANY AT BAKER
Baker is coming off a 58-53 road win over No. 14 Ville Platte to open the playoffs. Meanwhile, Albany had 12 players score in its win as Darouse was able to play every available player.
“I feel like that’s kind of been our strong suit, and at the same time part of the reason we’ve kind of flown under the radar because we don’t have that one player that’s going to average 25-20 points a game,” Darouse said. “Aubrey’s been a pretty solid double-figure scorer for us, because our system plays to getting the ball inside, but one game it might be this player, and the next game it might be that player, and the next game, it might be these two players, so I feel like that’s a huge advantage for us.”
Darouse also said the team has grown tremendously during the course of the season, which enabled her to play her entire roster in a playoff game with some confidence.
“One of my favorite things is something that happens off the court,” Darouse said. “It doesn’t matter which five are on the court, the other 10 are cheering like it’s a two-point game, and that tells me when they’re in it on the bench, they’re in it when I need them to go in, so it doesn’t matter if it’s player one, or player 15, they’re ready to go, and they’re playing for their teammates.”
“This group really knows how to push themselves without me having to do it, so that’s a great thing for me, because I can see them pushing,” Darouse continued. “I don’t have to push as hard as I’ve had to push in the past.”
FRENCH SETTLEMENT AT ROSEPINE
Rosepine picked up a 66-25 win over No. 26 Delcambre to open the playoffs, and Martin said he’s done some scouting before the team makes a 3½-hour drive for the game.
“They’re real balanced,” he said. “They shoot the outside shot well. They like to attack the basket. They like to (play) transition basketball. Sound familiar? They mix things up a little bit defensively. I’ve watched them play some zone. I’ve watched them play some man. I’ve watched them press a little bit. I’ve watched them play a lot of half-court defense, so they mix things up, but they’re going to try to attack the whole game.”
If there’s an area of concern for Martin, it’s Rosepine’s ability to shoot from the outside.
“They may be one of the more balanced teams we’ve seen as far as all of them being able to shoot the ball outside, and we’ve got to be ready for that,” Martin said. “They’ll step everybody out to shoot it, which is going to be a little bit of a challenge for us in some areas, but that being said too, if they’re running what I would consider a five-guard lineup, we’ve got a big post and we’ll try to take advantage of that.”
“I expect it to be a battle,” Martin said. “We’ve got to go play basketball, and we go do what we do. They’re going to go out, they’re going to play their game, and hopefully we can come out on top.”
DOYLE AT RAYVILLE
There’s plenty of history here, with Rayville knocking out Doyle at home in the quarterfinals in 2019 when the Lady Tigers were the No. 1 seed.
Doyle, which picked up a 54-53 overtime win over No. 19 Avoyelles in the first round last week, defeated Rayville in the quarterfinals last season on its way to an eventual state runner-up finish.
Rayville cruised to a 90-30 win over Northeast in the first round, while Doyle scored all of its points against Avoyelles at the line, going 9-for-10.
LACASSINE AT HOLDEN
The teams met earlier this season in the Simpson Tournament, with Holden scoring a 67-45 win. Forbes said she and co-coach Craig Forbes scouted Lacassine in its 51-50 win over No. 22 Elizabeth to open the playoffs.
“They’re definitely much improved, just like a lot of teams are, so we’ll have our hands full because it’s the second round of the playoffs,” Forbes said.
“Lacassine’s just one of those schools you’re going to meet up with,” Forbes said. “Somebody’s going to have to beat them out. They’re just one of those Class B schools that’s always there trying to make a run.”
