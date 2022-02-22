No. 3 Albany took traveling for a playoff game to a different level in its Class 3A regional girls basketball playoff game against Baker.
The game, which started at Baker Middle School, was moved to Scotlandville late in the first half because of condensation on the gym floor.
“We joke all the time that we don’t anything easy,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after her team picked up a 78-21 win. “Not only did we have to go on the road, we had about an hour and a half pause and had to go on the road a second time and go to another gym, but this group was unfazed by it, and came out and did what they had to do. We actually played a lot better at Scotlandville than we did at Baker.”
“This happened to our boys several years ago, but for me personally, it was a first for me,” Darouse continued.
The Lady Hornets led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, and Darouse said about two minutes remained in the second quarter when play was halted.
“I was very thankful Mrs. Karen Hoyt (LHSAA Assistant Executive Director) was in the gym, and she made a quick call to Lee Sanders (LHSAA Executive Director who is in charge of officials),” Darouse said. “The Baker athletic department did a great job of lining up Scotlandville for us to be able to move the game there, and thank goodness Scotlandville was able to open it up for us, and we were able to get it in (Monday night), so that was great stuff.”
In real time, Darouse said the game was stopped around 7:10 p.m. and resumed around 8:20 p.m. at Scotlandville.
“We warmed up for five minutes, played a minute and 56 seconds and then went to the locker room,” Darouse said. “I talked for about 90 seconds, and we basically did a pregame warmup to play the second half. The adults were way more upset about it than the kids were. My assistant and I, Rebecca (Buisson) just kind of went with the flow, and they followed us, and it worked out for us.”
The Lady Hornets, who held Baker to single digits in every quarter, led 40-13 at halftime as Jameisha Williams scored 20 of her 24 points in the first half, including 20 in the first half.
Albany extended the lead to 62-19 heading into the fourth quarter and closed with a 16-2 run.
Bella Matherne added 10 points and Brilee Ford and Aubrey Hoyt each had eight as 13 players scored for the Lady Hornets, who host No. 6 Mansfield in the quarterfinals Thursday. Mansfield defeated No. 11 Northwest 46-35 in the regional round.
“I’ll be so happy to be at home Thursday night,” Darouse said with a laugh. “I can tell you, if the weather is anything like this (Monday night), I will have the ACs down at 60 (degrees). It will not be like it was tonight.”
In other regional playoff games Monday, No. 1 Walker cruised to a 61-40 win over No. 16 Airline, while No. 3 Lafayette rolled over No. 14 Denham Springs, 88-26.
Walker will host No. 9 West Monroe, which defeated No. 8 St. Amant 70-59, in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
In Class 2A, No. 3 Rayville rolled over No. 14 Doyle, 83-29, while No. 7 Rosepine defeated No. 10 French Settlement 65-17.
CLASS 5A
WALKER 61, AIRLINE 40
Walker led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter then gave up nine points to Airline in every quarter after, leading 28-22 at halftime and 40-31 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cats closed with a 21-9 run as Lanie Miller scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 17 points, while Ray’Onna Sterling added 15, with seven in the fourth quarter and six in the second.
Airline hit five 3-pointers and went 10-for-15 from the line as six players scored, none in double figures.
LAFAYETTE 88, DENHAM SPRINGS 26
Five players scored in double figures for Lafayette, which held DSHS to single digits in every quarter and built a 55-14 halftime lead.
Lafayette extended the lead to 77-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Seven players scored for Denham Springs with none in double figures.
Sheneka Taylor led DSHS with nine points, while Raegan White scored seven.
CLASS 2A
ROSEPINE 65, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 17
Rosepine hit four 3-pointers and four players scored in double figures while holding FSHS to single digits in every quarter.
Rosepine led 36-10 at halftime and 49-12 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gracelyn Sibley led FSHS with 12 points, while Stella Allison had three.
RAYVILLE 83, DOYLE 29
Rayville hit 11 3-pointers while holding Doyle to single digits in every quarter and led 49-17 at halftime.
Doyle hit four 3-pointers and went 5-for-10 at the line.
Kay Kay Savant led Doyle with eight points, including two 3-pointers, while Kylee Savant scored seven points and Charleigh Naquin had five, all in the third quarter.
