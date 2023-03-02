Walker vs Ponchatoula semi finals Kennedi Ard, Caitlin Travis

Walker's Kennedi Ard (23) and Caitlin Travis (10) defend against Ponchatoula's Alyssa Hilliard during Thursday's game.

HAMMOND – Ponchatoula won the rematch with Walker in the Division I non-select quarterfinals, but this one came together a bit differently than last season’s meeting between the teams.

The Lady Wave held the Lady Cats scoreless for the final 2:28 of the game to pull away for a 52-47 win Thursday at the University Center at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Walker coach Korey Arnold, along with players Arionna Patterson and Caitlin Travis, discuss the Lady Cats' loss to Ponchatoula in the Division I non-select semifinals.
Walker vs Ponchatoula semi finals Aneace Scott

Walker's Aneace Scott (40) shoots as Ponchatoula's Libby Thompson defends during Thursday's game.

