HAMMOND – Ponchatoula won the rematch with Walker in the Division I non-select quarterfinals, but this one came together a bit differently than last season’s meeting between the teams.
The Lady Wave held the Lady Cats scoreless for the final 2:28 of the game to pull away for a 52-47 win Thursday at the University Center at Southeastern Louisiana University.
“I thought for about three quarters and about two minutes, we executed the game plan to a T,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “I thought late in the game, the difference was they got rebounds and putbacks.”
No. 5 Ponchatoula will meet No. 2 Parkway, a 61-28 winner over No. 3 Barbe, in a rematch of last season’s Class 5A championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“They just kept fighting and fighting, and the desire in their eyes never went away,” Ponchatoula coach Patricia Landaiche said after the Lady Wave outscored Walker 16-4 in the fourth quarter while holding the Lady Cats to 22.2 percent from the field (2-for-9) during the same stretch.
Top-seeded Walker led 43-36 going into the fourth quarter and 45-38 on Aneace Scott’s jumper.
Ponchatoula chipped away, taking advantage of Walker turnovers and working the defensive boards.
Alyssa Hilliard, who led Ponchatoula with 18 points, went 3-for-4 from the line, while Libby Thompson hit a 3-pointer and connected on a pair of free throws, with the second putting the Lady Wave ahead 46-45 with 3:22 to play.
Thompson, who transferred from Denham Springs High following her sophomore year, scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter and finished with nine rebounds.
Walker’s Kieara Gross missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Arionna Patterson got a steal and layup to put the Lady Cats up 48-47 with 2:28 to play after Ponchatoula spread the floor.
“The energy had to change,” Patterson said of the play. “It had to change.”
But that was Walker’s last basket of the game as Hilliard missed a jumper before Taylor got an offensive rebound and a putback to put the Lady Wave up 48-47. Jackson finished with 13 points.
“That gave them momentum right back,” Arnold said. “That was our chance to, I think, kind of take the reins back and kind of take the momentum back.”
“They very seldom scored the first shot,” Arnold continued. “The difference was for about three quarters and a little bit of the fourth, we rebounded the first miss, and then late in the game, we had a couple of missed block outs and fouls or and-ones. We can’t do that. You can’t give them a rebound and give them the basket. You’ve got to do one or the other.”
The Lady Cats missed a shot, and the Lady Wave pulled down the rebound, leading to an inside basket by Hilliard for a 50-47 lead with Walker’s Caitlin Travis on the bench while being treated for cramps.
“She’s been having issues the last couple of weeks, but it never flared up that bad,” Arnold said. “She got cramps, and we trying to rub them out. I know she wanted to be out there. That’s part of the game. Sometimes we wish it wouldn’t happen at that time in the game, but it did.”
A Walker turnover led to a pair of free throws by Hilliard accounted for the final margin with 57.7 seconds left.
The teams traded turnovers, and Travis missed a jumper, resulting in a turnover, effectively icing the game.
“I’m proud of my teammates,” Travis said. “I think we scouted them well. We prepared for them well. Ponchatoula’s a great team, but it just didn’t fall our way tonight. I’m still proud of my teammates.”
Travis, Patterson and Vann each had nine points, while Kennedi Ard had eight.
Walker led 25-21 at halftime and scored the first four points of the third quarter, with Scott’s jumper making the score 29-21.
Scott, who led Walker with 12 points, had a layup to make the score 32-25 before Jackson’s free throw keyed a burst that cut the lead to 32-30 on Liliana Bush’s layup.
Travis and Ard hit baskets to put Walker ahead 36-30, but Amaya Gervais got a steal and dished to Jackson, who completed a three-point play to tie the score at 36-36.
“We’re comfortable playing full-court,” Arnold said. “We’re comfortable playing half-court. I thought when Taylor checked out the game, we kind of extended our press a little more, and when she was in the game, we kind of sat back … when you extend your press, she’s so good, she just kind of lulls you to sleep in the middle, and the next thing you know, you miss a rotation and she has a layup. That was something on film last year, I saw she tore us up, and she wasn’t going to do it this year, and we did a good job of that. The shots she got, she earned them.”
Walker countered with a 7-0 run to close out the quarter, with Ard’s jumper putting the Lady Cats ahead 43-36.
The Lady Cats went 20-for-54 from the floor and 1-for-11 from 3-point range, while going 6-for-11 from the line. Ponchatoula was 17-for-61 from the floor, 2-for-18 from 3-point range and 16-for-22 from the line.
Walker had 19 turnovers, while Ponchatoula had 10, and the Lady Wave out-rebounded Walker 44-40.
The first quarter featured five ties – the last at 12-12 on Jackson’s jumper – before Scott’s putback just before the buzzer gave Walker a 14-12 edge heading into the second quarter.
Patterson’s jumper put Walker ahead 16-12, and Ponchatoula got within a point twice before Mya Joseph’s basket put the Lady Wave ahead 19-18.
Vann hit two free throws and a 3-pointer to put Walker ahead 23-19, and Walker led 25-21 at halftime.
Arnold reflected on where Walker’s program is following another trip to the state tournament.
“I think our standard’s been set,” Arnold said. “The kids coming back, they know this is where we want to be every year. I don’t think people understand how hard it is to get here until you get here.”
“I’ve been here five times, and I’ve never won a state championship,” Arnold continued. “We’ve had some really good teams, and we’ve lost to some really good teams. Two years in a row, we’ve lost to the state champion. We might lose to the state champion again. We do things right in our program. The kids respect what we do every day. They work hard for me. I work hard for them, so I think our program is in good hands with the kids we have coming back. Caitlin’s going to be sorely missed. Aneace Scott’s going to be sorely missed. Keaira Gross is going to be sorely missed. These guys have shown how to win. They’ve made it to the semifinals two years in a row, and those young kids see that.”
(1) comment
Korey Kan’t Klose!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.