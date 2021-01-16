Jaelyn Ray scored 27 points, helping spark Live Oak to a 63-34 win over Broadmoor on Friday.
Ray, who missed time earlier this season with an injured thumb, had 15 points in the first quarter as the Eagles led 25-14 going into the second quarter. Ray hit five 3-pointers in the game.
Live Oak stretched its lead to 45-22 at halftime and led 55-34 heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring Broadmoor 8-0 to close out the game.
Sidney Wigington added 18 points for Live Oak.
Malona Duncan had 21 points for Broadmoor on seven 3-pointers, four of which came in the first quarter.
