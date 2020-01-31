WATSON - Live Oak opened District 4-5A play on a positive note Friday with a 58-36 victory over Scotlandville.
Lamar University signee Dijone' Flowers topped the Lady Eagles with 30 points, including 11 during a 20-point fourth-quarter run. Jaelyn Ray added seven points.
Live Oak (14-8) built a 28-21 halftime and outscored Scotlandville (8-19) 10-5 during the third quarter and with the help of Flowers, went on a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter that put the game away.
