Destiny Reed led three players in double figures with 21 points as the Springfield girls basketball team defeated Mentorship Acaemy as part of the Parkview Baptist Tournament on Friday.
Reed had eight points in the second quarter and Johneshia Joseph as the Lady Bulldogs rallied from a one-point deficit in the first quarter to lead 29-24 at halftime.
Reed added 13 points in the second half as part of a 21-point effort as the Lady Bulldogs led 43-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Joseph added 14 points and Maddie Ridgedell had 12.
Springfield (9-5) plays Walker at 11 a.m. Saturday.
