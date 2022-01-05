Albany put together a solid fourth quarter to pull away for a 49-37 win over Denham Springs High on Tuesday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
Denham Springs led 29-27 heading into the fourth quarter before the Lady Hornets closed with a 22-8 run.
Cayden Boudreaux scored eight of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, while Jameisha Williams added eight of her 10 points in the same span.
Aubrey Hoyt also had 10 points for Albany, which led 21-14 at halftime.
Olivia Slack paced DSHS with 13 points as the Lady Jackets used a 15-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
Taylor Smith added nine points, and Hannah Hudnall added eight.
SPRINGFIELD 53, MOUNT HERMON 30
The Lady Bulldogs led 32-18 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Blayre Wheat had 17 points, including 11 in the third quarter with three 3-pointers, stretching the lead to 45-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Maddie Ridgedell and Jaci Williams each added 10 points for Springfield.
FAMILY CHRISTIAN 56, LIVE OAK 51
Haleigh Cushingberry had 30 points for Live Oak, which trailed 30-29 at halftime before Family Christian went on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Bailey Little added 10 points, and DeMari Whitley scored nine for Live Oak.
