ALBANY 50, BENTON 39
Albany led 25-23 at halftime and used runs of 11-8 and 14-8 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Aubrey Hoyt led the Lady Hornets with 18 points, while Ava Shields had nine points on three 3-pointers, and Cayden Boudreaux added seven points.
ALBANY 65, DOMINICAN 47
Albany trailed 15-12 at the end of the first quarter but grabbed a 31-28 lead at halftime with Hoyt scoring eight of her 12 points in the second quarter.
The Lady Hornets pulled away with a 14-3 run in the third quarter.
Shields had 12 points with three 3-pointers, Boudreaux scored 11 and Jameisha Williams chipped in nine.
WALKER 86, WOODLAWN 20
Walker led 52-8 at halftime while holding Woodlawn to single digits in every quarter.
The Lady Cats hit five 3-pointers while going 7-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Aneace Scott led Walker with 18 points, Jamiya Vann had 17 points with thee 3-pointers, while Arionna Patterson scored 17 points, including a 5-for-5 effort at the line.
Kennedi Ard added 11 points.
DOYLE 49, CENTRAL 16
Nine players scored as Doyle held Central to single digits in every quarter to pick up the win.
Shelby Taylor led Doyle with 14 points with eight in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers led 37-8 at halftime.
Kylee Savant added nine points with two 3-pointers, while Kaelyn Contorno scored seven points.
Doyle had four 3-pointer and went 11-for-24 from the free-throw line.
