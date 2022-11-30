Live Oak and Doyle picked up wins, while Pine edged Springfield in girls basketball action Tuesday.
Haleigh Cushingberry had 28 points to pace Live Oak to a 69-39 win over St. Charles, while Kylee Savant scored 23 as Doyle topped Episcopal 48-36.
Pine rallied for a 56-54 win over Springfield as the Lady Bulldogs struggled in the first half but still led.
LIVE OAK 69, ST. CHARLES 39
Cushingberry had 18 points in the first half as the Eagles led 36-21 at halftime.
The Eagles extended the lead to 43-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Demaya Dixon added 13 for Live Oak.
DOYLE 48, EPISCOPAL 36
Nine players scored as Doyle rallied from a 26-23 halftime deficit with a 14-2 run in the third quarter.
Savant, who hit three 3-pointers, scored nine in the second quarter. Kaelyn Contorno added six points.
PINE 56, SPRINGFIELD 54
The Lady Bulldogs led 29-26 at halftime despite going 6-from-35 from the field, 0-for-14 from 3-point range and 17-for-34 from the line in the first half. Springfield went 18-for-41 from the line for the game.
Springfield also had 17 turnovers and got out-rebounded 27-22 in the first half.
Pine, which went 22-for-30 from the line, pulled ahead 40-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jaci Williams led Springfield with 11 points, while Ana Richardson added 10.
