The Denham Springs, Albany and Springfield girls basketball teams picked up wins in the Walker Tournament on Friday.
Albany notched a 67-34 victory over Salmen and grabbed a 55-43 win over Scotlandville on Thursday at Walker.
Springfield topped Delhi, 53-38 at Walker, while Denham Springs defeated Family Christian 56-44 at Grady Hornsby Gym.
DENHAM SPRINGS 56, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 44
Denham trailed 21-20 at halftime but used a 23-4 run in the third quarter to grab the lead.
Taylor Smith led DSHS with 15 points, including eight in the third quarter, while Raegan White scored 11 with nine in the third quarter.
ALBANY 67, SALMEN 34
Albany led 35-18 at halftime and 55-30 heading into the third quarter.
Aubrey Hoyt led the Lady Hornets with 16 points, with eight in the first quarter. Ava Shields added 15 with three 3-pointers, while Jameisha Williams added 12 points.
ALBANY 55, SCOTLANDVILLE 43
Albany led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 43-37 heading into the third quarter.
Shields led Albany with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, while Brilee Ford add 10 points.
SPRINGFIELD 53, DELHI 38
Emersyn Neal paced Springfield 22 points as the Lady Bulldogs trailed 12-11 at the end of the first quarter before grabbing a 26-16 lead at halftime.
Anna Richardson and Blayre Wheat each scored nine points for Springfield, while Peyton Ellis and Tessa Jones each had six.
