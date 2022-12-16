Parish Tournament Tessa Jones, Raegan White

Springfield's Tessa Jones brings the ball up the court as Denham Springs' Raegan White defends during Tuesday's game.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The Denham Springs, Albany and Springfield girls basketball teams picked up wins in the Walker Tournament on Friday.

Albany notched a 67-34 victory over Salmen and grabbed a 55-43 win over Scotlandville on Thursday at Walker.

