Taylor Smith scored 26 points, helping the Denham Springs High girls basketball team to a 67-61 win over St. Amant in District 5-5A action Tuesday at Grady Hornsby Gym.

Elsewhere, Haleigh Cushingberry scored 28 points as Live Oak got a 57-46 road win over Dutchtown, while Walker cruised to a 52-9 win over East Ascension.

