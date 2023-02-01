Taylor Smith scored 26 points, helping the Denham Springs High girls basketball team to a 67-61 win over St. Amant in District 5-5A action Tuesday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
Elsewhere, Haleigh Cushingberry scored 28 points as Live Oak got a 57-46 road win over Dutchtown, while Walker cruised to a 52-9 win over East Ascension.
In District 7-2A, Springfield built a big halftime lead to key a 57-45 win over Northlake Christian.
DENHAM SPRINGS 67, ST. AMANT 61
Smith hit five 3-pointers as part of her big night as St. Amant led 33-32 at halftime before the Lady Jackets pulled away with a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
Raegan White scored 16 for the Lady Jackets with four 3-pointers, while Olivia Slack added 10 points.
DSHS hit nine threes in the game.
LIVE OAK 57, DUTCHTOWN 46
Dutchtown led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter before Live Oak grabbed a 28-26 lead at halftime.
The advantage stretched to 41-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cushingberry scored eight points in the second and fourth quarters.
WALKER 52, EAST ASCENSION 9
The Lady Cats held the Lady Spartans to single digits in three quarters and scoreless in the third on their way to the win, building a 35-7 lead at halftime.
Cailtin Travis led Walker, which hit seven 3-pointers, with 13 points, while JaMiya Vann added 11. Travis had two 3-pointers, while Vann hit three.
Leah Eddards and Arionna Patterson each scored eight points, with Eddards hitting two treys.
SPRINGFIELD 57, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 45
The Lady Bulldogs led 39-20 at halftime and 48-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
Nine players scored for Springfield, led by Jaci Williams with 11.
Peyton Ellis added nine points on three 3-pointers, while Tessa Jones had nine, Maddie Ridgedell eight and Emersyn Neal and Blayre Wheat seven each.
Springfield hit seven 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.