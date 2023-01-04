The Denham Springs High and Springfield girls basketball teams picked up wins in close games Tuesday.
Denham Springs hit seven 3-pointers to key a 45-42 win over Chapelle, while Springfield held off Loranger for a 56-54 victory.
DENHAM SPRINGS 45, CHAPELLE 42
In a close game throughout, Denham Springs led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 18-17 at halftime.
The Lady Jackets led 33-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Raegan White led DSHS with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Taylor Smith and Olivia Slack each had 10, with Smith hitting three 3-pointers.
SPRINGFIELD 56, LORANGER 54
The Lady Bulldogs led 43-25 going into the fourth quarter before the Lady Wolves closed with a 29-13 run.
Springfield led 31-17 at halftime with Emersyn Neal and Jaci Williams each scoring 10 points in the first half. Neal finished with 18, while Williams had 17 with two 3-pointers.
Springfield went 14-for-24 at the line, while Loranger was 10-for-17 with four 3-pointers.
