Parish Tournament DSHS-SHS GIrls Raegan White, Jaci Williams

Denham Springs' Raegan White brings the ball up the court as Springfield's Jaci Williams defends during the Livingston Parish Tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The Denham Springs High and Springfield girls basketball teams picked up wins in close games Tuesday.

Denham Springs hit seven 3-pointers to key a 45-42 win over Chapelle, while Springfield held off Loranger for a 56-54 victory.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.