The Denham Springs High and Walker girls basketball teams both picked up home wins Thursday, with the Lady Jackets scoring a 36-26 win over Mount Carmel and Walker defeating John F. Kennedy 57-6.
DENHAM SPRINGS 36, MOUNT CARMEL 26
Denham Springs, No. 6 in the Division I non-select power rankings, led 17-14 at halftime and pulled away with a 14-5 run in the third quarter.
Taylor Smith led the Lady Jackets with 10 points, scoring seven in the first quarter.
Julissa Cabrera added eight with six in the third quarter, while Raegan White scored all seven of her points in the third quarter.
WALKER 57, JOHN F. KENNEDY 6
Walker, No. 1 in the Division I non-select power ratings, led 19-0 after the first quarter and 38-2 at halftime.
Kailey Bennett led Walker with 10 points, scoring all seven of the Lady Cats’ points in the fourth quarter.
Kennedi Ard added nine points on three 3-pointers in the second quarter, while La’Shantae Clay also scored nine. Keaira Gross added eight points with six in the first quarter.
