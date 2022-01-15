Doyle picked up an overtime win over French Settlement, while Holden got an overtime victory over Springfield in girls basketball action Friday.
Also, Albany opened District 8-3A play with a win over Loranger, while Walker defeated Belle Chasse.
DOYLE 49, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 47, OT
Doyle went 6-for-10 from the line in overtime to pick up the win.
The Lady Tigers led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter before FSHS rallied to lead 19-16 at halftime.
FSHS led 31-30 going into the fourth quarter before Doyle tied the game at 33-33 at the end of regulation.
Kylee Savant led Doyle with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Kassidy Rivero added 14 and Kaelyn Contorno 10.
Gracelyn Sibley led FSHS with 15 points, while Stella Allison added 14 with two 3-pointers.
Doyle went 10-for-19 from the line, while FSHS was 15-for-23, including 4-for-8 in overtime.
HOLDEN 57, SPRINGFIELD 53, OT
The Lady Rockets outscored Springfield 8-4 in overtime to get the win.
Holden led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter but Springfield rallied to lead 22-18 at halftime.
The Lady Rockets led 30-28 heading into the fourth quarter but Springfield used a 21-19 run to knot the score at 49-49 at the end of regulation.
Emmaleigh Bertrand led Holden with 18 points, with eight in the fourth quarter. Alyson Fletcher added 16.
Emersyn Neal led Springfield with 16 points, while Maddie Ridgedell added 13.
Springfield went 17-for-27 from the line, while Holden was 16-for-33.
ALBANY 47, LORANGER 43
Albany jumped out to a 31-13 lead at halftime before Loranger cut the lead to 39-29 going into the fourth quarter and closing with a 14-8 run.
Aubrey Hoyt led Albany with 12 points with six in the third quarter. Jameisha Williams added 11 points, Brilee Ford had nine and Emma Fuller seven.
WALKER 76, BELLE CHASSE 23
Walker led 51-11 at halftime to cruise to the win as 10 players scored.
Arionna Patterson led Walker with 19 points, including 13 in the second quarter. Kennedi Ard added 18 points with 10 in the second quarter.
Keaira Gross had 11 points for Walker.
