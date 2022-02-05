Doyle put together a big second quarter to spark a 52-47 win over Springfield in District 10-2A action at Doyle on Friday, while French Settlement cruised to a 67-18 road win over Northlake Christian.
DOYLE 52, SPRINGFIELD 47
Springfield led 12-9 after the first quarter, but Doyle used a 21-7 run in the second to pull ahead 30-19 at halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs cut the lead to 41-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kylee Savant and Kay Kay Savant each scored 14 points to lead Doyle, with Kylee Savant scoring 10 in the second quarter. Kaelyn Contorno added 11 points, going 7-for-8 from the line.
Jaci Williams led Springfield with 16 points, with 10 in the third quarter. Maddie Ridgedell added 11.
Springfield was 13-for-15 from the line, while Doyle was 15-for-21.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 67, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 18
French Settlement held Northlake to single digits in every quarter, leading 27-4 after the first quarter and 45-6 at halftime.
Twelve players scored for FSHS, which hit eight 3-pointers.
Stella Allison led FSHS with 19 points, all in the first half, with 13 in the first quarter.
Kloe Parrish added eight, all in the second quarter, with two 3-pointers, while Londyn Crowder had six points on two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
