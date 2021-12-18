The Denham Springs, Springfield and French Settlement girls basketball teams picked up wins Friday.
Denham Springs head White Castle to single digits in three quarters in a 52-27 win as part of the Walker Tournament, while three players scored in double figures as Springfield defeated Assumption 56-42.
French Settlement built a double-digit halftime lead to key a 49-37 win over Pine.
DENHAM SPRINGS 52, WHITE CASTLE 27
DSHS led 30-9 at halftime and 45-12 heading into the fourth quarter.
Nine players scored for the Lady Jackets, led by Braleigh Ziegler with 11 points and Raegan White with 10, including two 3-pointers.
SPRINGFIELD 56, ASSUMPTION 42
The Lady Bulldogs led 25-24 at halftime and broke the game open with a 23-2 run in the third quarter.
Emersyn Neal led Springfield with 16 points, with 10 in the third quarter. Tessa Jones added 14 and Maddie Ridgedell had 11 with six in the second quarter.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 49, PINE 37
The Lady Lions led 23-17 at halftime and extended the lead to 36-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Gracelyn Sibley led FSHS with 20 points, while Jaiden Braud added 10 while going 8-for-8 from the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.