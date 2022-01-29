French Settlement, Doyle and Springfield scored victories in District 10-2A girls basketball action on Friday.
FSHS picked up a 54-34 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, Springfield topped Northlake Christian 52-10, and Doyle got a 53-28 victory over Pope John Paul II.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 54, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 34
Four players scored in double figures as the Lady Lions held St. Thomas to single digits in three quarters while snapping a 15-15 tie at halftime.
FSHS led 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter and closed with a 21-9 run.
Gracelynn Sibley led the Lady Lions with 16 points, Stella Allison had 14 points with two 3-pointers, and Brooke Dupuy and Brooke Karpinski each scored 11 points.
Karpinski had nine points in the fourth quarter, while Dupuy was 5-for-5 from the line.
SPRINGFIELD 52, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 10
The Lady Bulldogs led 40-4 at halftime while shutting out Northlake in the fourth quarter.
Eleven players scored for Springfield, led by Emersyn Neal, who had 17 points, all in the first half. Tessa Jones added eight, all in the first quarter.
DOYLE 53, POPE JOHN PAUL II 28
Doyle held PJP to single digits in three quarters, leading 20-8 at halftime and 32-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Doyle hit eight 3-pointers while going 9-for-17 at the line.
Kylee Savant led Doyle with 19 points with four 3-pointers, while Kay Kay Savant scored 11 of her 13 points in the first quarter. She had three 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.