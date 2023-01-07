Parish Tournament Walker-FSHS Girls Brooke Dupuy, Arionna Patterson

French Settlement's Brooke Dupuy looks to make a pass as Walker's Arionna Patterson defends near the Walker bench during the Livingston Parish Tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

French Settlement put together a solid second half to defeat St. Amant 49-39, while a big first half helped Springfield to a 52-41 victory over South Terrebonne in the French Settlement Classic on Friday.

In non-tournament action, Live Oak scored a 51-43 win over Istrouma.

