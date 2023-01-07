French Settlement put together a solid second half to defeat St. Amant 49-39, while a big first half helped Springfield to a 52-41 victory over South Terrebonne in the French Settlement Classic on Friday.
In non-tournament action, Live Oak scored a 51-43 win over Istrouma.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 49, ST. AMANT 39
The Lady Lions trailed 24-21 at halftime but used a 13-8 run in the third quarter to pull ahead and closed with a 15-7 run as Stella Allison scored seven of her 16 points.
Seven players scored as the Lady Lions hit seven 3-pointers as Brooke Dupuy scored 15 points with three 3-pointers.
SPRINGFIELD 52, SOUTH TERREBONNE 41
Thirteen players scored for Springfield, which led 23-2 at the end of the first quarter and 40-15 at halftime.
Tessa Jones led Springfield with 10 points, all in the first quarter. Kadie McCabe added eight points with two 3-pointers, while Peyton Ellis added six points on two treys. Jaci Williams and Emersyn Neal each scored five.
Nine players scored for the Eagles, who led 32-13 at halftime.
Gracelyn May led Live Oak with 12 points, Sydney Wiginton added 11 and Haleigh Cushingberry chipped in eight.
