Some things are like clockwork, and right now, that's pretty much the case with the Holden girls basketball program.
The Lady Rockets wrapped up their 25th straight district championship Tuesday with a 60-17 home win over Mount Hermon. The Lady Rockets have a 55-1 record in district play since 2012.
In District 4-5A, Class 5A No. 1 Walker used a fourth-quarter run to pull away from Zachary, 53-31.
HOLDEN 60, MOUNT HERMON 17
The Lady Rockets held Mount Hermon to single digits in the three quarters and scoreless in the third, building a 39-14 lead at halftime.
Eight players scored for Holden, led by Alyson Fletcher with 21 points and Brooke Foster with 15. Fletcher had 10 points in the first quarter.
WALKER 53, ZACHARY 31
Walker led 38-28 going into the fourth quarter and pulled away with a 15-3 run.
The Lady Cats, who led 26-18 at halftime, had four players in double figures.
Ray'Onna Sterling led with 13, while Kennedi Ard and Ja'Miya Vann each had 11 and Caitlin Travis scored 10.
